'They gave me my first chance': After difficult path to Denver, emotional Shelby Harris overwhelmed to remain with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A season ago, Shelby Harris entered the free-agent market and met an unexpected and undesired result.

After a six-sack, 49-tackle season, Harris' market did not materialize, and he returned to Denver on a one-year deal.

In 2020, the former seventh-round pick ensured he would earn a deal to stay in Denver for the long term.

"I would say, just not being denied," Harris said Friday of his mindset in 2020. "I felt like I had a good year [in 2019], but obviously, not good enough. So, I had to go out and put the work in. If you ever have a question, just go put some more work in. I wasn't happy with how free agency went last year. I went and kept working. It's crazy because it all came tenfold."

Harris agreed to terms earlier this week on a three-year deal that will keep him in Denver through 2023, and it represents a major step for a player who once struggled to latch onto a permanent home.

"Here's the biggest part about it — I'm just happy to be here," Harris said. "This is home and they gave me my first chance. I'm happy to continue to stay here."

Three different teams cut Harris before he found his way to the Broncos in 2017, and he carved out a role with 5.5 sacks in his first season with the team. Two seasons later, he became one of the team's top defensive linemen as he posted six sacks, a forced fumble and nine passes defensed. In 2020, he posted another seven passes defensed and 2.5 more sacks in 11 games.

Despite missing four games due to COVID, Harris returned to post nine tackles, three quarterback hits and four passes defensed in his four games after the illness.