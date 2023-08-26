'These memorable moments will continue': Owner Carrie Walton Penner announces continued support of Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club during 20th anniversary celebration

DENVER — On the night the Broncos helped celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, Owner Carrie Walton Penner announced the team's continued support of the longstanding community partner.

In front of more than 100 current and former Boys & Girls Club members and their families, club staff and Broncos employees — including President Damani Leech — Walton Penner shared that the Denver Broncos Foundation will continue to support the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club for at least the next five years.

"We cannot be more proud to share that these memorable moments will continue for years to come," Walton Penner said.

In her remarks ahead of a celebration that included games, food and prizes, Walton Penner expressed the importance of an organization that has helped more than 15,000 youth during its 20-year history.

"A little over a year ago, we became a part of the Denver Broncos," Walton Penner said. "Almost every person we met mentioned that the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club was one of the things that makes the team such a special place to be a part of. It is incredibly intertwined with the history of the franchise."

The Denver Broncos Foundation's commitment to the Boys & Girls Club will ensure that history continues long into the future.

"From Day 1, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has been dedicated to serving this community in really impactful ways," Vice President of Community Impact Allie Engelken said. "And there is no more impactful way than the Boys & Girls Club. It was one of the first programs we spoke about, one of the first nonprofit partners we had introduced them to and worked with, and that five-year commitment will [help] serve so many more kids.

"I think when you look back at the history of the club and see what this place has done for the Montbello community, knowing that it will continue for more kids to experience is a testament to ownership's dedication that we're being thoughtful in our investments."

Over the course of two decades, the Broncos' partnership with the Boys & Girls Club has provided a foundation for thousands of youth to recognize their potential.

"The club opened doors of opportunity for young people," Walton Penner said, "helping incredible children reach their potential in a safe, positive, inclusive environment."

And that's what has made the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club an integral part of the organization.

"We use the phrase 'Football is Family' a lot, and when you think about the Denver Broncos, we really have three homes," Engelken said. "We have Centura Health Training Center, Empower Field at Mile High, and I truly believe the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club is that third home. And so for those that would take the time to spend on their Friday night with us celebrating, [playing] carnival games … sharing a meal, reliving memories, is really special and it just shows football is beyond what happens at each of those two locations.