Denver Broncos | News

'There's a lot of work ahead of us': HC Sean Payton emphasizes importance of learning from Week 3 loss and moving forward

Sep 25, 2023 at 02:43 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the Broncos' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Head Coach Sean Payton emphasized the importance of learning from the defeat and moving forward toward Week 4.

"I think that you lean on your leadership," said Pa of how to ensure Sunday's loss doesn't linger. "One [loss] can't become two, [and two] can't become three. If we allow that to happen, then we're missing some of the things that we're talking about right now. That was one of the things I brought up yesterday after the game, and again this morning. You lose that game, and you lose it. It's worth a loss. Now, you have to pay attention to how poor it was. You can't ignore that or gloss over that. Then you go from there. We'll pick ourselves up here this week and get ready to play next weekend."

As the Broncos look to rebound from the 70-20 loss, Payton said one key is to embrace the discomfort and work through the struggles to improve.

"I think there's a grit element, and a toughness element," Payton said. "It can be unpleasant. One of the things we preach all the time about finding smart, tough players is it's not for just for the three hours on game day — … our league brings us this every year for every team. These are moments where you find out a lot about each other. We have to have a better work week than last week. We have to have a good plan in place for the team that we're playing, and we have to be able to take the coaching. Then ourselves as coaches, say, 'Hey, where did we fail? Where did we not do a good enough job?' That has to happen quickly."

Payton said the Broncos must improve their attention to detail during practice, and he specifically identified penalties and turnovers on offense and failing to set the edge on defense as areas where the team must get better.

"This is one of those weeks where when you take a butt whooping like that, you find out a lot about everyone," Payton said. "It's a tough film to watch. I debated whether we were going to show it or not, but I think we would be remiss if we didn't. We have to sit here today — as unpleasant as it's going to be — we have to get these things cleaned up."

Payton acknowledged the process of evaluating the game and making corrections will not necessarily be enjoyable.

"It was a tough day," Payton said. "Today is not going to be fun, and it probably won't be fun any time soon until we start winning some games."

Payton, though, remains confident the Broncos will be able to rebound from a difficult loss and find success.

"We're going to work our tail off and get this ship straightened away," Payton said. "That's going to happen. There's going to be a process involved in that. Certainly, there's a lot of work ahead of us. The key is finding these guys, putting them in the right positions to be successful, and then that confidence that comes with winning. That's the main thing."

Related Content

news

'This can't be who we are': Broncos fall to Dolphins in Week 3 loss

The Broncos fell to 0-3 on Sunday as they suffered a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
news

DT Mike Purcell active for Broncos' matchup vs. Dolphins

Purcell was listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.
news

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 24, 2023.
news

Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins | Week 3

As Head Coach Sean Payton and Co. look to earn their first win of the 2023 campaign, here's a look at a matchup to watch, a stat to know and a question for the Broncos to answer.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons, OLB Frank Clark ruled out for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety for a Week 3 meeting with one of the NFL's top offenses.
news

Mile High Morning: OC Joe Lombardi evaluates run-game performance through two weeks

Lombardi said game situations have dictated a more pass-heavy approach against Las Vegas and Washington.
news

'You can see it': DC Vance Joseph remains confident in Broncos' defensive potential ahead of test vs. Dolphins

"We're on our way, guys," Joseph said. "Again, I'm not discouraged at all. It's Week 2. There's enough good football on tape — both weeks — to say we're going to be a good defense."
news

'We've got to be at our best': STC Ben Kotwica hopes to continue strong special teams play against Dolphins

Kotwica was impressed by all facets of the special teams unit in Week 2 against Washington.
news

Injury Report: DT Mike Purcell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of matchup with Dolphins

Tackle Garett Bolles improved to a full participant with his ankle injury.
news

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell emphasizing importance of fundamentals against top-ranked Miami offense

Jewell said the Broncos have the talent and playmakers to win games on defense.
Advertising