The Squeeze: Peyton Manning tours China

Sep 29, 2016 at 02:11 AM

Flying high with Russell Okung

Russell Okung ventured to the United Airlines' training center for the first trip in his new "Tech Tuesday with Russell" series. (Photos by Aric DiLalla)

1. Captain Okung

It's no secret Russell Okung is heavily involved in the tech world. He kicked off his new "Tech Tuesdays with Russell" series with a trip to the United Airlines flight simulator, where he learned how to fly a plane.

2. Dynamic duo?

Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas dominated the Bengals' defense Sunday, further proving why they're one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL. However, after Thomas' touchdown, Sanders learned firsthand what it's like getting blocked by No. 88.

3. Ni hao, Peyton!

Peyton Manning is touring China in an effort to expand the NFL's presence. On Wednesday, Manning visited China's most famous landmark, the Great Wall of China. It seems like The Sheriff is enjoying his retirement ...

Hey Peyton, how's retirement?

A post shared by NFL Network (@nflnetwork) on

Peyton Manning tobogganing down the Great Wall of China? YES! 🙌

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

4. ICYMI ...

Siemian named AFC offensive player of the week

Denver's defense: the NFL's gold standard

Ware stays involved in game plan despite being sidelined with injury

