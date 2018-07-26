The results that matter: Inside Vance Joseph's Year 2 approach

Many of those issues have since been solved, including the learning curve that comes with being a first-year head coach.

As much as they can before training camp arrives, the results appear promising as Joseph prepares for his second season.

"I think the focus has been a lot better," Joseph said. "After going 5-11, everyone is focused. Everyone wants to obviously improve. Last year was a tough year, so the guys who returned understand that. It's hard to win in this league. Even when you start 3-1, you have to continue to work and grind and get better every day. If you don't, you can lose seven or eight in a row. We understand that.

"I think everyone has an understanding that, 'Hey, it's going to take hard work and it's going to be continuous. It won't stop.'"

If there is one lesson to take from last season's 5-11 campaign in which the Broncos began 3-1 but struggled to an eight-game losing streak, it's that the team cannot afford to let losses compound.

That can be done in a number of different ways, but the responsibility starts and ends with Joseph, who admits that last season was "a teaching moment" for him.

"When you lose that many games in a row, my job is to fix it quicker," Joseph said. "Good teams don't lose three and four games in a row, so that's on me. I can do better there and I will do better.