'The career he had is unbelievable': HC Sean Payton reflects on Mike Shanahan's influence ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame vote

Payton also joked he thought the only reason why Shanahan had not yet been inducted was because of the time he has spent with the 49ers and his son, Kyle.

"I thought his five-year clock didn't start," Payton said with a laugh. "That's what I thought the holdup was."

Payton acknowledged that he's a bit biased toward Shanahan's case, as the two share an alma mater in Eastern Illinois. While the two didn't overlap at EIU, Payton said everyone was aware of Shanahan and what he was doing as a young coach in the NFL.

"We all knew of Mike when we were there," Payton said. "As a young player, you knew. Mike was coaching in the NFL when I was playing at Eastern Illinois. … I've kind of known him for quite a while. We had some tough games against him, shoot, when he was still coaching. Offensively, just all of it. He's one of those guys — play-caller, quarterback, offensive scheme — and then the results."

Shanahan ranks 15th in NFL history in total wins and consistently posted some of the league's best offenses, particularly on the ground. A decade after he last coached, Shanahan's influence is still evident both through his lasting scheme and his coaching tree.

"Absolutely we do," said Payton when asked if he still utilizes Shanahan's concepts. "We stole a number of things that we pretend we invented. He just did so many different things that help the quarterback play better, and John would know certainly [with] his relationship. And Mike always valued the running game."

Payton said across his coaching career, he's studied six or seven teams, and Shanahan's teams were always among those groups. That influence on Payton's teams spread to New Orleans, as Payton welcomed Shanahan's longtime offensive line coach, the late Alex Gibbs, to work with the Saints.

"He was a guy we brought in for the season and he'd come in every month and then postseason," Payton said. "Two years he was with us working on the wide zone, running game, protections, boots. I think [Shanahan] had a good staff, as well. I think he had a keen eye in what he was looking for in teachers. He knew personnel. He knew what he was wanting to get out of each player.