The best moments from Behind the Broncos: 2022 Training Camp

A PEEK INSIDE CLOSED DOORS

As the Broncos' personnel staff and coaches meet to discuss shaping the initial 53-man roster, we get a look inside the room as General Manager George Paton moderates a discussion about the team.

"Who is out, in that group?" Paton says about an unspecified position group. "That's the biggest — that's our biggest dilemma there, because they're all good."

That includes input from a number of coaches, and at one point Paton calls on Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes for his insight on how a player performs in the game's third phase.

"We don't see him as a four-core special teams player," Stukes says of an unidentified player. "It's not a lack of effort; it's just him making those blocks that he should have made on kickoff return."

And for Hackett, we hear him share some of his thoughts on another player — "just a guy that can make a dang play … who could get you some explosive plays."

THE RESULTS OF THE PROCESS

The result is the initial roster, and while that group that will fluctuate over the season, it does not diminish the achievement of making the team, especially for the underdog players.

"When a guy makes the team and he might not have felt like he was going to, or he has had a unique journey, a guy that has been at multiple teams or a guy that might not have been drafted and didn't think he had a chance, I think it is awesome to be able to let him know that he's made the team," Hackett says. "And the pure joy that those guys have, because of all the hard work that they've put in, everything that they've done, from lifting to training to practice, to being at the very bottom and slowly inching and working their way up, there's nothing better than seeing a guy's face when he's actually made that 53 and knows that he's going to be part of our season. It's one of the best things about this business."

Next, we get a look inside Hackett's team meeting as he sets expectations and emphasizes the mindset the team should have as the regular season is about to finally start.