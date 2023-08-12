'That was big for everybody': Broncos' starting offense caps preseason debut vs. Cardinals with touchdown drive

Wilson and Co.'s final drive helped wash away a tough opening possession and a pair missed scoring opportunities on ensuing drives.

Denver's first drive generated three yards, as Wilson couldn't find Adam Trautman on the offense's opening play and then had a third-down pass batted down. A 19-yard completion to Jeudy kick-started the following possession — which began at the Arizona 41-yard line following an Essang Bassey interception — but Wilson was sacked on second down and the Broncos could not convert a third-and-17 attempt. On fourth down, Brett Maher's 47-yard attempt sailed wide.

Denver's third drive featured a pair of double-digit yardage gains, as Wilson hit Courtland Sutton for 13 yards and Trautman for 14 yards. Again, though, the Broncos were unable to keep their drive going, as Wilson took big hits on back-to-back plays. Wilson was forced to get rid of the ball on third-and-7, and Elliott Fry's 50-yard field-goal attempt also floated wide right.

Even just ahead of the touchdown pass, it appeared the Broncos would be held out of the end zone. Jeudy created plenty separation on the third-down play, but he lost control of the ball as he turned upfield.

"I [saw] the end zone so I lost focus on the ball," Jeudy said. "That's just a concentration thing — make sure I catch the ball first and then run. I just saw a lot of open space so I was trying to make a move already. Shoutout to the coaches and Russ to come back to me the very next play. In this game … you've got to always think about the next play."

Wilson said he told Jeudy he would come right back to him if it was open, and Jeudy made the most of the next opportunity.

"We all know what Jerry can do," Sutton said. "Nobody doubts Jerry's abilities. To see him go and make that play and do what he does and get in the end zone, it's encouraging. "

The touchdown pass — a score that gave the Broncos a sign of tangible progress — was worth the wait.