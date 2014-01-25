That's What He Said: Saturday

HEAD COACH JOHN FOX

On packing up and moving the organization to New York/New Jersey"Yeah I think our organization has been there plenty of times, they understand what it is like. The logistics and all that stuff, our building has done a terrific job, all the staff, the front office – we're in pretty good shape that way."

On getting the logistics handled in the time they wanted to"Yeah. Part of the reason why we started our practice Thursday instead of Wednesday was for that reason. I think it has proved to be a good move."

On stepping off of the plane"A lot more cameras than usual as far as watching you come off the plane. I think you want to do your best to make sure you're appropriate in what you're doing because odds are its going to be on camera."

On trying to keep things loose"I think you want to be focused. We understand it's a business trip. Like I mentioned earlier, you want to enjoy it and just go about what you have been doing all season. It gets bigger on the outside and that's it. The ball is still going to be kicked off, and we're going to play 60 minutes of clock time and roughly three and a half hours of actual time. Our guys understand that and they know how to prepare. It's no different this week."

WIDE RECIEVER DEMARYIUS THOMAS

On whether the schedule changes threw him off"Not really. We knew we had a couple days off and we knew we had to come in here and work on Thursday. We came in, did what we had to do – it's just a little change."

On a different energy level this week"I think not different really. The energy – there is a lot of energy. We just want guys to be focused. That is the main thing Coach has been talking about and Peyton has been talking about – being focused. You can have the energy, but you have time, so just be focused."

On whether the fact that the Broncos are going to the Super Bowl has sunk in"It hasn't really sunk in yet. I know we're going. The main thing with me as a player is that I want to go and win the game. That's all I've really been thinking about. I'm happy to play in it, but I want to win the game. I feel like once we get there it will sink in even more."

On how he feels about the No. 1 ranked offense against the No. 1 ranked defense"I think we're good – whatever we put out there, we have to be able to execute it. Like you said, they are the No. 1 defense. They have a great defense and we have a great offense. This is what you play for. I think we'll be fine."

LINEBACKER WESLEY WOODYARD

On a productive week of practice

"It is. I think our coaches did a great job of taking advantage of every day we had, putting in our game plan, making sure everybody watched film. It's key that we hone in on what we've got to do."

On whether he takes it on his shoulders to make guys stay focused but enjoy the trip as a team captain

"Absolutely. We've been talking about that. Our leadership group, that's something that's key for everybody. Enjoy the moment of New York, be there, enjoy the Super Bowl, but we are there for a purpose, and that's winning a football game. I think everybody understands that."

On what it would mean to win the Super Bowl for CB Champ Bailey

"Ever since I got here, Champ was one of the guys that took me under his wing. Year after year of saying, 'We're going to make it to the Super Bowl, we're going to get you there,' it would mean a lot for us to win this for him. Guys like Champ and Peyton, it would mean the world for us."