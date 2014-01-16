That's What He Said: AFC Title Thursday

**

"It's just another game but like I said before, it's either win or go home. Our main focus is trying to go out, put up some good football so we can beat these guys. Because when we went to New England, they beat us. That's our main focus right now, trying to figure out a way to beat them."

On never having beaten the Patriots and whether it would be rewarding to do so

"I think so. Beating them and also making it to the Super Bowl, because I think they've beaten us four times since I've been here. I haven't won once. That's one thing I do want to do is beat the Patriots."

On whether that loss is a motivator

"Maybe a little. It's the next team in our way to get to the Super Bowl. It motivates us to try to just go out and win, because we want to make the Super Bowl and we want to win it. Whoever's in front of us, our main thing is trying to beat that team."

On the Broncos' defense overcoming injuries

"I'm impressed with them because the last couple weeks—maybe more weeks—they've been able to stop the opposing offense and get the ball back in our hands so we can put points on the board to help us out to get wins. I think every time we have somebody injured, there's always somebody stepping up. I think that's the main thing with our group of guys—everybody's capable of getting in and making plays."

On whether he understands how hard it is to get to the playoffs and win

"I do. My first season we had an interim coach—wait, it was [Head Coach John] Fox, right? With [QB Tim] Tebow? I forgot. That was a long time ago (laughing). But yeah, we made it in, we lost. Then we had last year with a bye and we lost also. So I feel like now it's not easy. You've got to go in every day. I think the work that we put in out here on the field, it helps us also. We've been going hard. We know what we've got to do to try to get over this edge and try to get the 'W' to get to the Super Bowl."

On whether players can understand how hard it is to win in the playoffs from hearing from veterans

"I think you learn for yourself because once you hit the field, you're out there by yourself doing your job. But you hear stuff from [QB] Peyton [Manning], Wes, [CB] Champ [Bailey]—all those guys that made it to this game for the first time. They'll tell you it's going to be a 60-minute game. It's going to be one play somewhere in the game, and somebody's got to make a play to change the game. That's the main thing they've been telling us."

On the AFC Championship Game potentially being more stressful than the actual Super Bowl