Tech Tuesdays with Russell: A trip to United Airlines' Training Center

"I think a lot of it comes down to understanding," Okung said. "In our case, there's a lot of film study in our preparation, as well as trusting in my left guard or in the running back to do their job, too. You've got a crew. You're not just one pilot in there. There's a lot of preparation [and] they're depending on the guy next to them. They're depending on their expertise as well as their aptitude as well. Seeing that synergy in-between those worlds is really interesting."

Okung then got the chance to see flight attendant training, which included a number of different emergency preparedness drills. He watched as flight attendants went through evacuation drills, and then he led a few of them himself.

The trip to the United facility was just the beginning of Okung's new "Tech Tuesday" series in which he will dive into the Denver tech community.

"I think there's some really interesting software and hardware that drives our country," he said.

"I've always been in this pursuit to understand it and learn more about it. The first stop is a great partner with the Broncos and United.