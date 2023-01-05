Denver Broncos | News

Team MVP Pat Surtain II, Good Guy Award winner Dalton Risner honored to receive recognition for 2022 efforts

Jan 05, 2023 at 04:58 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the final game of the season approaches, two Broncos were recognized by the local media for their outstanding contributions on and off the field.

The Pro Football Writers of America Denver chapter selects a recipient each year for two honors: the Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award and the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award. On Thursday, cornerback Pat Surtain II and guard Dalton Risner were honored for those awards, respectively.

In recognition of his breakout season, cornerback Pat Surtain II was voted as the 2022 Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award. This recognition was created to honor the life and legacy of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, and it is presented annually to a player who exemplifies Thomas' impact.

"When I think of Demaryius, I think of the quiet pursuit of excellence," ESPN's Jeff Legwold noted as he presented the award. "I guess that's very fitting that Pat Surtain is ... the second winner of the Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award."

In just his second NFL season, Surtain has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. After locking down many of the best receivers in the NFL, Surtain was named a Pro Bowler and helped lead Denver's defense to an elite ranking.

"[It's] a big honor, man," Surtain said upon receiving the award. "First off, I'd just like to thank my teammates, my coaches, for pushing me every day to be the best person, best player I could be. Without them, who knows. It just goes to show the success I had this season. Just leading into the season, my goals — this is one of the goals I wanted to have, so it's an honor. Huge honor."

Surtain had an excellent rookie season in 2021, but the cornerback noted that he had higher expectations for himself this year. He understands that the sky is the limit for his performance, and if he continues to improve each season, all his goals will be attainable.

"I just set my goals down before the season," Surtain said. "I wrote down a few goals, individual goals I wanted to achieve, and obviously it came into fruition. There's still more to go, there's still more to improve on, but at the end of the day, I'm [proud] of the player I've become. Compared to Year 1, Year 2 [is] a night and day difference. So, it's an honor to get this recognition, to get these accolades at the end of the day. It's a blessing."

The 2022 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, which is awarded each season to the Bronco that best embodies former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams' dedication to showing kindness and integrity to the press, also went to a first-time winner: guard Dalton Risner.

Legwold said that while safety Justin Simmons and inside linebacker Alex Singleton also received heavy consideration for the award, Risner was chosen due to his enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while interacting with the press during the 2022 season.

"First off, thank you guys so much," Risner said. "I appreciate that. It's a huge honor for me to receive this award. I know that it's been a tough year for all of us here in Broncos Country, but at the same time, there's things like this that sure do mean a lot. Thank you guys so much for your votes; it means a lot for me. I take this very seriously. Obviously, the game of football means a lot to me. I love being a Denver Bronco, I love being an offensive lineman and doing that type of work, but I also love being good to people, and I want you guys to know how much I appreciate you. I know as players and media, we won't always see eye to eye on everything, but at the end of the day, we sure do appreciate what you guys do here at the Denver Broncos. ... We all take pride in our work. I know you guys work extremely hard."

Risner noted that it is not just the award itself that means a lot, but also the person his name will now be forever linked to. Before his tragic passing, Williams exemplified what it means to be a Bronco — and to Risner, he was a role model for both his performance on the field and the way he treated others off the field.

"I didn't get to know [Williams], but I know that I watched the guy growing up," Risner said. "I watched every single Broncos game, and for me to hear about the type of man that he was amongst adversity really motivates me and reminds me of how important it is to be a great man not only in times of comfort and convenience, but also in times of trials and tribulations."

In the moments when the team's frustration was at its highest, Risner spoke with the press after every tough loss and gave thoughtful, honest responses.

He has embodied this courteous disposition since his first year in the league, and over the last four years the left guard has developed a strong relationship with the local media. Risner noted that his sociability has been a major part of his identity since childhood, and it remains a core value in his career.

"I just love people, man," Risner said. "That's why I feel like I've got a great relationship with ... multiple people here that I'm looking at today, is because I love people. And that's something that I've always valued, something that my mom instilled in me at a young age. … I'm not always perfect — I'll fall short plenty of times, as you guys have probably seen throughout my career — but ... I just value having relationships with people, because I think people are what matter."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

news

Denver Broncos 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Denver Broncos Foundation during Sunday's game against the Chargers

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the Denver Broncos Foundation.

news

Broncos G Dalton Risner, CB Pat Surtain II named recipients of team awards presented by PFWA Denver chapter

Risner is the team's 2022 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner, and Surtain is the recipient of the 2022 Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.

news

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos can improve in their final game vs. Chargers

"We need to do a better job than we did a week ago of fitting the pieces together," Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg said.

news

Former Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

This is Ware's second time as a finalist for the sport's highest individual honor.

news

'We're here to raise you up, and we support you': Broncos continuing to hold Bills S Damar Hamlin in their thoughts as they return to the field

"I'm just glad he's still here with us right now, and I'm praying that he just overcomes it all," Russell Wilson said.

news

'We want a winner': Russell Wilson details what he hopes Broncos' new head coach will bring to Denver

No matter which direction the Broncos choose to go, Wilson said he's hopeful Denver brings in someone that will lead the team to the success that eluded it this season.

news

Injury Report: WR Kendall Hinton, OL Quinn Meinerz among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Hinton returned three punts for 37 yards in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Broncos name Hailey Sullivan as Chief Marketing Officer

Sullivan has a diverse background in brand development and marketing with a proven track record building meaningful connections between brands and fans.

news

Broncos to celebrate fans during annual Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Arrow Electronics, on Sunday against Chargers

Fans attending Sunday's game will have the opportunity to be chosen for prizes and unique experiences.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' special teams made progress in Jerry Rosburg's first week at Interim Head Coach

"We played with aggression," Rosburg said. "We played with fundamentals. Good things happen when you do that."

Advertising