Team MVP Pat Surtain II, Good Guy Award winner Dalton Risner honored to receive recognition for 2022 efforts

The 2022 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, which is awarded each season to the Bronco that best embodies former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams' dedication to showing kindness and integrity to the press, also went to a first-time winner: guard Dalton Risner.

Legwold said that while safety Justin Simmons and inside linebacker Alex Singleton also received heavy consideration for the award, Risner was chosen due to his enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while interacting with the press during the 2022 season.

"First off, thank you guys so much," Risner said. "I appreciate that. It's a huge honor for me to receive this award. I know that it's been a tough year for all of us here in Broncos Country, but at the same time, there's things like this that sure do mean a lot. Thank you guys so much for your votes; it means a lot for me. I take this very seriously. Obviously, the game of football means a lot to me. I love being a Denver Bronco, I love being an offensive lineman and doing that type of work, but I also love being good to people, and I want you guys to know how much I appreciate you. I know as players and media, we won't always see eye to eye on everything, but at the end of the day, we sure do appreciate what you guys do here at the Denver Broncos. ... We all take pride in our work. I know you guys work extremely hard."

Risner noted that it is not just the award itself that means a lot, but also the person his name will now be forever linked to. Before his tragic passing, Williams exemplified what it means to be a Bronco — and to Risner, he was a role model for both his performance on the field and the way he treated others off the field.

"I didn't get to know [Williams], but I know that I watched the guy growing up," Risner said. "I watched every single Broncos game, and for me to hear about the type of man that he was amongst adversity really motivates me and reminds me of how important it is to be a great man not only in times of comfort and convenience, but also in times of trials and tribulations."

In the moments when the team's frustration was at its highest, Risner spoke with the press after every tough loss and gave thoughtful, honest responses.

He has embodied this courteous disposition since his first year in the league, and over the last four years the left guard has developed a strong relationship with the local media. Risner noted that his sociability has been a major part of his identity since childhood, and it remains a core value in his career.