Tales from the Draft: The call that woke up Karl Mecklenburg in the 12th round

"I was a 12th-round draft choice; nobody expected me to make it, because height, weight, 40 time, I didn't match up," Mecklenburg told DenverBroncos.com. "But I found out early on in my career if you could take the first step in the right direction before anybody else did, all the angles would change in your favor. The tight end couldn't pin you in, the guard couldn't cut you off, the fullback couldn't keep you from getting to the line of scrimmage — everything changed. And that was really my career."

The physical limitations of a so-called "tweener" can sometimes doom a player's NFL career. But for Mecklenburg, they were a major reason his blossomed.

A few years into Mecklenburg's career, defensive maestro Joe Collier, the mastermind behind the "Orange Crush" defense, decided that instead of setting him at just one position, they'd move him around at will.

"Joe Collier was an amazing guy," Mecklenburg said in 2020. "I was drafted, like I said, as a 12th-round draft choice. I was drafted as a nose guard. I was a 240-pound nose guard, and they don't last. I got hurt right away, and so they moved me out to defensive end and made the team as a third-down pass rusher. Two years later, Joe and Myrel Moore — at the time, [he] was the linebacker coach — and Stan Jones, [who] was the defensive line coach, the three of them got together and said, 'You know, I think Karl's actually a linebacker. We should move him to linebacker.'"

The impact was immediate; that season, Mecklenburg tied a franchise single-season sack record and earned two league-wide accolades. By the end of his career, he had earned three first-team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl nods, helped the team reach three Super Bowls and shaped a Ring of Fame career.

"I made the Pro Bowl that first year as an All-Pro linebacker," Mecklenburg said. "I also still played defensive end. I played defensive tackle. I played on the left, I played on the right. Then, all of a sudden, they moved me to outside linebacker when they had matchup issues out there. There were games I played all seven defensive front positions. That's something nobody's ever done before and probably will never do again."

The same can be said for Mecklenburg's career path. Of course, the NFL Draft now only lasts seven rounds. And more than that, Mecklenburg may have needed what was then a very physical offseason training regimen to prove himself.