T Mike McGlinchey named 2023 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In his first season as a Bronco, tackle Mike McGlinchey has been named the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner, as voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver Chapter.

The Good Guy Award, created in memory of late Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, is given annually to a player who exemplifies Williams' enthusiasm, honesty and cooperation while working with the media.

McGlinchey is the 14th different Broncos player to win the award since it was created in 2007. He is also just the second offensive lineman to win the award, joining 2022 recipient Dalton Risner.