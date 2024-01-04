Denver Broncos | News

T Mike McGlinchey named 2023 Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner

Jan 04, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In his first season as a Bronco, tackle Mike McGlinchey has been named the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner, as voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver Chapter.

The Good Guy Award, created in memory of late Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, is given annually to a player who exemplifies Williams' enthusiasm, honesty and cooperation while working with the media.

McGlinchey is the 14th different Broncos player to win the award since it was created in 2007. He is also just the second offensive lineman to win the award, joining 2022 recipient Dalton Risner.

For the third consecutive season, the Good Guy Award has been given to a player on the Broncos' offense. In the first 14 years of the award's existence, a defensive player was chosen as the recipient.

DARRENT WILLIAMS GOOD GUY AWARD WINNERS

Table inside Article
Player Year
John Lynch 2007
Ebenezer Ekuban 2008
Elvis Dumervil 2009
Mario Haggan 2010
Champ Bailey 2011
Wesley Woodyard 2012
Chris Harris Jr. 2013
Terrance Knighton 2014
Brandon Marshall 2015
DeMarcus Ware 2016
Justin Simmons 2017
Chris Harris Jr. 2018
Justin Simmons 2019
Justin Simmons 2020
Teddy Bridgewater 2021
Dalton Risner 2022
Mike McGlinchey 2023

