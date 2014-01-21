Super Bowl XLVIII National Anthem Singer Announced

Fleming will make her Super Bowl debut. She is among many great performers who have been honored with singing the Super Bowl National Anthem including: Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Jewel, Cher, Faith Hill, the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera and many more. (*See below for a complete list of National Anthem performers from past Super Bowls.) *

Fleming, known as "the people's diva", is a four-time Grammy winner, including the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Classical Vocal Solo. One of the world's most beloved and celebrated singers, she captivates audiences with her sumptuous voice and consummate artistry, both on the world's greatest opera stages and in concert halls; even extending her reach to include indie rock, jazz, film soundtracks, and other media. Fleming has performed at other major events worldwide including the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II, the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, and during the Olympics in Beijing. At a White House ceremony last July, the President awarded Fleming the National Medal of Arts, America's highest honor for an individual artist. The NFL previously announced that BRUNO MARSwill perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL NETWORK PRODUCTIONand will be executive produced by RICKY KIRSHNER.