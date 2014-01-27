Super Bowl Postcards: Media Day Attire

Denver Broncos | News

Jan 27, 2014 at 10:42 AM
NEW YORK --"What are you going to wear in the game Sunday?"

This was an actual Media Day question years ago, posed of Hall to Fame running back Emmitt Smith. It was not from a football reporter, but an MTV personality of early-1990s vintage, "Downtown" Julie Brown.

Until this week, this was not a question asked of Media Day itself. Players wore their jerseys, in part because the team photo took place after the event, and the matter was settled. But team photos were Monday. While the Broncos got their shot for posterity, I shot a picture of their wardrobe.

And now we have a special Nike outfit for an event that exists in the haze between curiosity and infamy. Whether it leans more toward one or the other will depend on the question being asked. If there are any as vacuous as Brown's, we'll have our answer.

