Super Bowl 50 champion Malik Jackson announces retirement from NFL

Jul 14, 2023 at 08:02 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A key member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Defensive lineman Malik Jackson shared Friday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he plans to retire following a career that lasted longer than a decade.

"That was the goal. 10 to 12 years was my goal," Jackson said on NFL Network. "I was able to get to a point where I was doing OK. I was doing pretty well for myself. I did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life."

Jackson, a fifth-round pick in 2012, spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver. He posted six sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2013, his best totals as a Bronco, but his presence was most felt as the Broncos won the Super Bowl to cap the 2015 season.

In 2015, Jackson's final season in Denver, he recorded 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, seven passes defensed, eight tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, one safety and 45 tackles.

Jackson, memorably, recovered Von Miller's strip-sack of Cam Newton for a touchdown in Super Bowl 50 to help give Denver a two-possession lead.

He finished his four years in Denver with 134 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 44 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 14.5 sacks and 15 passes defensed in 62 games and 24 starts.

Following his career in Denver, Jackson spent time with the Jaguars, Eagles and Browns. He made a Pro Bowl in 2017 with Jacksonville as he posted eight sacks, 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits.

Jackson finished his career with 292 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 106 quarterback hits, 35.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 29 passes defensed in 89 starts and 142 career games.

