Super Bowl 50 champion linebacker Todd Davis retires from the NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis, who was a member of the team's Super Bowl 50 championship team and a four-year starter in Denver, has retired.

Davis, who was on the New York Giants' roster, was placed on their Reserve/Retired list on Tuesday.

The decision marks the end of an impressive career after Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent before carving out a starting role with the Broncos.

Davis began his time in the NFL in 2014 with the Saints and after he was waived in November, he soon arrived in Denver when he was claimed by the Broncos off the wire. In just six games, he emerged as a dynamic special-teams contributor with five tackles in the third phase, in addition to 17 total tackles on defense.

During the Broncos' run to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, Davis largely served as a key rotational linebacker on defense behind starters Brandon Marshall and Danny Trevathan, and he was a core special teamer, as he played 61 percent of Denver's special-teams snaps. When the Broncos sent six captains out to midfield for the coin toss in Super Bowl 50, Davis was one of the two representatives chosen for the special-teams unit.

After Trevathan departed in free agency, Davis stepped into a starting role that he would keep for four years. From 2016-19, Davis started 59 games and racked up 270 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss. He led the team in tackles in 2018-19. Davis also was voted by teammates as a 2017 Ed Block Courage Award winner.