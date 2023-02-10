Denver Broncos | News

Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 09, 2023 at 08:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

hof_demarcus_ware_wide_v2

DeMarcus Ware, the former Broncos pass rusher who helped lead Denver to its third Super Bowl victory, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility.

A four-time first-team All-Pro, three-time second-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Ware was one of the most productive defensive players in pro football history. Since the league began tracking sacks in 1982, only eight players have recorded more quarterback takedowns than Ware, and he is one of just 12 players to record 20 or more sacks in a single season.

"On behalf of the Denver Broncos, we congratulate DeMarcus Ware on his well-deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "DeMarcus became a Super Bowl champion as a Bronco, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history on one of the greatest defenses of all-time. His leadership, professionalism and many clutch performances are fondly remembered throughout our organization. We join Broncos Country in celebrating DeMarcus as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023."

Ware is the second player from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team to become a Hall of Famer, joining quarterback Peyton Manning, who was inducted in 2021. Ware is the 13th person to be elected after spending multiple seasons with the Broncos, and the 15th who spent time with the team in a regular season.

Shortly after his entry into the NFL as a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005, Ware put himself on a path to greatness. From 2005 through 2008, he recorded 53.5 sacks, which is the fourth-highest total by a player in their first four seasons since 1982.

Over his nine seasons in Dallas, Ware became the league's premier pass rusher. In 2008 and 2010, he led the NFL in sacks, and he was picked to be a first-team All-Pro four times, in addition to seven Pro Bowl selections.

Following the 2013 season, Ware became a free agent for the first time in his career. The Broncos, who were coming off a loss in Super Bowl XLVIII, pushed to add Ware as part of a star-studded free agency class to get them over the top. That was just what Ware wanted.

"There was one thing that really drew me to the Broncos, and that was winning a championship," Ware said in 2020. "Knowing that a lot of things were already in place with Peyton being there, they already had a [near] top-five defense, but I knew there were a couple of things that were missing, which were some leadership there and maybe someone with a little bit more bite. What I mean by that is sometimes when you win so many games and you get to the championships and you take for granted that you can't ever get back there again. The Denver Broncos, they were used to winning and getting to that point, but I felt like they needed that edge — that sword — to get them to where they needed to be. For me in my career, you know that I had maybe made the playoffs one time. I was so used to losing and I got tired of it. So I came to the Denver Broncos with the type of edge that I feel like the team needed, and it got us to the point of winning Super Bowl 50."

In Ware's first year in Denver, the Broncos came up short of the ultimate goal, but with his 10-sack season, the team got a glimpse at just how dominant Ware could still be, especially as a pass-rushing bookend with Von Miller.

Following that Pro Bowl season, Ware and the Broncos defense rounded into form under leadership from coordinator Wade Phillips. Denver's defense became the league's most dominant force — a group that at times scored touchdowns as easily as they stopped them. The root of that was the Broncos' relentless pass rush, and Ware was a central figure, though injuries sidelined him for a significant chunk of the 2015 season.

Ware returned in time to help push Denver to the AFC's top postseason seed in the final weeks of the regular season. His fumble recovery in overtime against the Bengals clinched a crucial win in Week 16, and he added a sack in the season finale as Denver beat the Chargers.

In the playoffs, Ware was as good as ever. He recovered a fumble that gave Denver the go-ahead score in the AFC Divisional Round, and he tallied seven quarterback hits on Tom Brady in the AFC Championship. Two weeks later, Ware sacked Cam Newton twice in Super Bowl 50 as Denver took down the Panthers.

The next season would be his last. Though his season was shortened by injuries, Ware was still able to add four sacks to his career total, bringing him into the top 10 in league history with other pass-rushing legends like Michael Strahan and Lawrence Taylor.

This summer, Ware will take his rightful place alongside those greats and many others.

Photos: Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware's time in Denver

Flip back through photos of DeMarcus Ware's three years in Denver during his Hall of Fame career, from when he signed as a free agent to winning Super Bowl 50 and beyond.

DeMarcus Ware signs his NFL free agency contract on March 12, 2014.
1 / 70

DeMarcus Ware signs his NFL free agency contract on March 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware speaks to the media during his free agency signing press conference on March 12, 2014.
2 / 70

DeMarcus Ware speaks to the media during his free agency signing press conference on March 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Retired from play for the day, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and DeMarcus Ware (94) converse on the sidelines during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in San Jose, CA. August 17, 2014.
3 / 70

Retired from play for the day, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and DeMarcus Ware (94) converse on the sidelines during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in San Jose, CA. August 17, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) high fives head coach John Fox before action against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. August 17, 2014.
4 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) high fives head coach John Fox before action against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. August 17, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
DeMarcus Ware enters the field during player introductions before the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014
5 / 70

DeMarcus Ware enters the field during player introductions before the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware displays a peace sign during pregame warmups prior to kick-off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. September 21, 2014
6 / 70

DeMarcus Ware displays a peace sign during pregame warmups prior to kick-off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. September 21, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware tries wrestling New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) to the turf on a 3rd quarter play in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014.
7 / 70

DeMarcus Ware tries wrestling New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) to the turf on a 3rd quarter play in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware poses for a photo at Denver Broncos practice at Dove Valley in Englewood, Colorado on October 31, 2014.
8 / 70

DeMarcus Ware poses for a photo at Denver Broncos practice at Dove Valley in Englewood, Colorado on October 31, 2014.

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) wraps up St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason (27) during fourth quarter action against the St. Louis Rams during the game at Edward Jones Dome in Saint Louis, MO, November 16, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
9 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) wraps up St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason (27) during fourth quarter action against the St. Louis Rams during the game at Edward Jones Dome in Saint Louis, MO, November 16, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware turns upfield for yardage after intercepting a Kansas City Chiefs pass during third quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City , MO November 30, 2014.
10 / 70

DeMarcus Ware turns upfield for yardage after intercepting a Kansas City Chiefs pass during third quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City , MO November 30, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware and teammates wait in the tunnel during pregame player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 07, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
11 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and teammates wait in the tunnel during pregame player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 07, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after he fumbled the ball during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 28, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
12 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after he fumbled the ball during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 28, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) holds up the shoe of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) after a tackle during first quarter action in the NFL divisional playoff game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 11, 2015.
13 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) holds up the shoe of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) after a tackle during first quarter action in the NFL divisional playoff game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 11, 2015.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
DeMarcus Ware pushes a weighted sled during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015
14 / 70

DeMarcus Ware pushes a weighted sled during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015

Eric Lars Bakke/2015, Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) interacts with fans at Denver Broncos training camp August 1, 2015 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood,CO.
15 / 70

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) interacts with fans at Denver Broncos training camp August 1, 2015 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) records a safety during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, August 29, 2015.
16 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) records a safety during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, August 29, 2015.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates during the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 70

DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates during the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

DeMarcus Ware brushes off Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) aside on a pass rush during second quarter action in the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI September 27, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
19 / 70

DeMarcus Ware brushes off Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) aside on a pass rush during second quarter action in the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI September 27, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 4, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
20 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 4, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), causing a fumble that Green Bay recovered in the end zone for a safety during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 01, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), causing a fumble that Green Bay recovered in the end zone for a safety during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 01, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware with his son on the field after the Denver Broncos defeated the San Diego Chargers 17-3 in the NFL game in San Diego, Calif. December 6, 2015. (Eric Bakke via AP)
22 / 70

DeMarcus Ware with his son on the field after the Denver Broncos defeated the San Diego Chargers 17-3 in the NFL game in San Diego, Calif. December 6, 2015. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the game ball after recovering the game-sealing fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
23 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the game ball after recovering the game-sealing fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) is all smiles postgame in the locker room as he celebrates with teammates after he recovered a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) fumble to secure an overtime win over the Bengals 20-17. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
24 / 70

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) is all smiles postgame in the locker room as he celebrates with teammates after he recovered a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) fumble to secure an overtime win over the Bengals 20-17. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware speaks to teammates in a huddle before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 17, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
25 / 70

DeMarcus Ware speaks to teammates in a huddle before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 17, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) recovers a fumble during fourth-quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. The fumble recovery set up the Broncos' game-wining touchdown. Photo by Ben Hays.
26 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) recovers a fumble during fourth-quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. The fumble recovery set up the Broncos' game-wining touchdown. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
DeMarcus Ware high-fives his son during the postgame celebration on the field after the Broncos won the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 70

DeMarcus Ware high-fives his son during the postgame celebration on the field after the Broncos won the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) gives Von Miller a celebratory hug postgame after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
28 / 70

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) gives Von Miller a celebratory hug postgame after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware huddles the team postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
29 / 70

DeMarcus Ware huddles the team postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware waves as he enters the SAP Center during Opening Night for Super Bowl 50 on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
30 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware waves as he enters the SAP Center during Opening Night for Super Bowl 50 on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) pour Gatorade on Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the closing seconds of Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
31 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) pour Gatorade on Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the closing seconds of Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
32 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
33 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) is interviewed at the end of the game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
34 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) is interviewed at the end of the game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

DeMarcus Ware (94), Von Miller (58) and Peyton Manning (18) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
35 / 70

DeMarcus Ware (94), Von Miller (58) and Peyton Manning (18) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
DeMarcus Ware (94) and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
36 / 70

DeMarcus Ware (94) and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) and Peyton Manning (18) begin celebrating on the sidelines during the final seconds of the fourth quarter as Denver leads the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
37 / 70

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) and Peyton Manning (18) begin celebrating on the sidelines during the final seconds of the fourth quarter as Denver leads the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
DeMarcus Ware and Tyler Polumbus celebrate after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
38 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and Tyler Polumbus celebrate after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
39 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for the NFL football Super Bowl champions, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
40 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for the NFL football Super Bowl champions, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning pose with the Lombardi Trophy during the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship parade in Denver, Colo. February 9, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
41 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning pose with the Lombardi Trophy during the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship parade in Denver, Colo. February 9, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/2016,Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end and Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist DeMarcus Ware speaks on stage during 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, April 29, 2016 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
42 / 70

Denver Broncos defensive end and Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist DeMarcus Ware speaks on stage during 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, April 29, 2016 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller sign footballs at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
43 / 70

Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller sign footballs at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

DeMarcus Ware during the Super Bowl 50 Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
45 / 70

DeMarcus Ware during the Super Bowl 50 Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller react after receiving their Super Bowl rings during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
46 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller react after receiving their Super Bowl rings during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning during Denver Broncos Super Bowl Ring Ceremony in Denver, Colo. on June 12, 2016.
47 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning during Denver Broncos Super Bowl Ring Ceremony in Denver, Colo. on June 12, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware shows off his Super Bowl ring during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
48 / 70

DeMarcus Ware shows off his Super Bowl ring during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware — performing as a musician at the 2016 Taste of the Broncos — walks to the outdoor stage with his band at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 14, 2016. (Ben Swanson)
49 / 70

DeMarcus Ware — performing as a musician at the 2016 Taste of the Broncos — walks to the outdoor stage with his band at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 14, 2016. (Ben Swanson)

DeMarcus Ware looks at a birthday cake made for him by Voodoo Doughnut. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 70

DeMarcus Ware looks at a birthday cake made for him by Voodoo Doughnut. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) runs off the field with a commemorative football after a win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Denver. The Broncos won, 21-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
51 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) runs off the field with a commemorative football after a win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Denver. The Broncos won, 21-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) hugs Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after game action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
52 / 70

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) hugs Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after game action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware gives a thumbs up to a fan during warmups before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
53 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware gives a thumbs up to a fan during warmups before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
This Oct. 30, 2016 photo shows Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) smiling prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Denver. Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career. The Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
54 / 70

This Oct. 30, 2016 photo shows Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) smiling prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Denver. Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career. The Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
55 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) gets the crowd hyped up during first quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
56 / 70

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) gets the crowd hyped up during first quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) line up against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
57 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) line up against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) knocks the ball out of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' (17) hand during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 70

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) knocks the ball out of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' (17) hand during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware peers out a door on a military vehicle on the USAA Salute To Service Caravan on November 8, 2016. (Caroline Deisley)
59 / 70

DeMarcus Ware peers out a door on a military vehicle on the USAA Salute To Service Caravan on November 8, 2016. (Caroline Deisley)

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) boards the plane during the team's travel on December 10, 2016 to Nashville for a game against the Titans. (Ben Swanson)
60 / 70

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) boards the plane during the team's travel on December 10, 2016 to Nashville for a game against the Titans. (Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at the Titans' 1-yard line, forcing a punt during the 2016 NFL week 14 regular season football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The sack was the final one of Ware's career. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
61 / 70

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at the Titans' 1-yard line, forcing a punt during the 2016 NFL week 14 regular season football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The sack was the final one of Ware's career. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

DeMarcus Ware and T.J. Ward pose for a photo prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN December 11, 2016.
62 / 70

DeMarcus Ware and T.J. Ward pose for a photo prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN December 11, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware runs through fog from the tunnel during pregame player introductions against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 18, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
63 / 70

DeMarcus Ware runs through fog from the tunnel during pregame player introductions against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 18, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94), aka DeMarcus Claus, rides a bike at the Boys & Girls Club holiday Party in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on December 20, 2016. Ninety club members were welcomed for a party with free bicycles. (Caroline Deisley)
64 / 70

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94), aka DeMarcus Claus, rides a bike at the Boys & Girls Club holiday Party in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on December 20, 2016. Ninety club members were welcomed for a party with free bicycles. (Caroline Deisley)

Caroline Deisley
Demaryius Thomas and Von Miller present DeMarcus Ware with a framed jersey during the practice at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
65 / 70

Demaryius Thomas and Von Miller present DeMarcus Ware with a framed jersey during the practice at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Demarcus Ware stands in the north end zone with his family and is honored during second quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
66 / 70

Demarcus Ware stands in the north end zone with his family and is honored during second quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware greets Peyton Manning during voluntary team activities at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, May 31, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
67 / 70

DeMarcus Ware greets Peyton Manning during voluntary team activities at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, May 31, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Pass Rush Consultant (and former outside linebacker) DeMarcus Ware during practice at UCHealth Training Center on September 26, 2018.
68 / 70

Pass Rush Consultant (and former outside linebacker) DeMarcus Ware during practice at UCHealth Training Center on September 26, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
DeMarcus Ware displays a pass-rush move with Aaron Donald at Von Miller's third annual Pass Rush Summit on June 6, 2019 at UNLV in Las Vegas.
69 / 70

DeMarcus Ware displays a pass-rush move with Aaron Donald at Von Miller's third annual Pass Rush Summit on June 6, 2019 at UNLV in Las Vegas.

Aric DiLalla
Former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware talks with President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway before the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
70 / 70

Former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware talks with President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway before the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

The Making of The Magician: Marlin Briscoe's pioneering path in pro football

In 1968, Marlin Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in modern pro football in America. This is the story of how he came to achieve that, and the legacy he left.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Case for Canton: Why DeMarcus Ware should be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce as many as five Modern-Era electees for the Class of 2023 on Thursday, and Ware is among the 15 finalists who will receive consideration for the NFL's greatest honor.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

What to expect from the Broncos in Year 1 under HC Sean Payton

"I think it's realistic for our fan base to expect a completely different type of culture," Payton said.

news

A perfect match: Why Sean Payton and the Broncos were the right fit for each other

For the first time in his coaching career, Sean Payton was able to be selective as he looked for his next head-coaching gig.

news

'Maniacal with the details': Top takeaways from HC Sean Payton's introductory press conference

"You can't just say it's only this that's important, right?" Payton said Monday. "Everything matters."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Sacco Sez: Celebrating Buddy Young and Black History Month

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the league's first Black executive.

news

What NFL players, coaches and executives have to say about Broncos HC Sean Payton

"When I think about Sean Payton, he was this blend of, like, the exact way that I would want a head coach to be," Drew Brees said.

Advertising