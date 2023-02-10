Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware, the former Broncos pass rusher who helped lead Denver to its third Super Bowl victory, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility.

A four-time first-team All-Pro, three-time second-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Ware was one of the most productive defensive players in pro football history. Since the league began tracking sacks in 1982, only eight players have recorded more quarterback takedowns than Ware, and he is one of just 12 players to record 20 or more sacks in a single season.

"On behalf of the Denver Broncos, we congratulate DeMarcus Ware on his well-deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said in a statement. "DeMarcus became a Super Bowl champion as a Bronco, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history on one of the greatest defenses of all-time. His leadership, professionalism and many clutch performances are fondly remembered throughout our organization. We join Broncos Country in celebrating DeMarcus as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023."

Ware is the second player from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team to become a Hall of Famer, joining quarterback Peyton Manning, who was inducted in 2021. Ware is the 13th person to be elected after spending multiple seasons with the Broncos, and the 15th who spent time with the team in a regular season.

Shortly after his entry into the NFL as a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005, Ware put himself on a path to greatness. From 2005 through 2008, he recorded 53.5 sacks, which is the fourth-highest total by a player in their first four seasons since 1982.

Over his nine seasons in Dallas, Ware became the league's premier pass rusher. In 2008 and 2010, he led the NFL in sacks, and he was picked to be a first-team All-Pro four times, in addition to seven Pro Bowl selections.

Following the 2013 season, Ware became a free agent for the first time in his career. The Broncos, who were coming off a loss in Super Bowl XLVIII, pushed to add Ware as part of a star-studded free agency class to get them over the top. That was just what Ware wanted.