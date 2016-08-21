Sundays with Sacco: The Rams are back

Preseason is an important part of the National Football League schedule, but it has way more to do with planning and preparation than with the standings. It is a time for personnel evaluations and decisions.

With that in mind, I am happy to move past the loss to the San Francisco 49ers and leave that to the coaches and personnel staff.

Regarding the quarterback battle, my mantra remains the same: In John and Gary, I trust.

Moving ahead to this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams, I must admit I relish typing that franchise's name.

With much respect to Cleveland, which birthed the Rams in the city they called home until owner Dan Reeves moved them in 1946, and to St. Louis, which was their home until this past offseason, my opinion is they are the "Los Angeles" Rams to all but the youngest of pro football fans. We live in a now-oriented nation, but the NFL and country of today have grown together since the end of World War II.

The Rams were the first franchise in baseball or football to head west, and it happened right after the war ended, coinciding with the first superhighway system in the world as well as other notable post-war societal developments such as suburbia and the shopping mall. The Rams were not only at ground zero of these developments, but they were the team that integrated football, beating baseball in that regard as well.

It was actually a tie between the Rams and Cleveland Browns in the 1946 integration of the game, with the Rams playing Kenny Washington and Woody Strode, while Cleveland had Marion Motley and Bill Willis make their debuts that same season. The Rams were the first NFL team to integrate, as Cleveland was in the All-American Football Conference, a rival pro league. I think it is fitting that the Rams are playing in the Los Angeles Coliseum until their new Los Angeles stadium is completed. The coliseum remains my favorite NFL road venue when filled to the 90,000 capacity, and it is where Washington and Strode integrated the NFL.

The NFL took on a truly national appearance for the first time in the post-war season of 1946 when Reeves (no relation to former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves) was granted permission to move from Cleveland to LA, and West Coast fans responded with crowds teetering at the 90,000 mark to watch the defending NFL champions.