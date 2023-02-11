Sacco Sez: How Gene Mingo began a trail-blazing career with the Broncos

Black History Month is a perfect time to look at the beginnings of the Denver Broncos, including one of our Ring of Fame players who was there at the team's formation.

That is Gene Mingo, who, as many of our fans already know, was the first Black placekicker in pro football history and thus was a true pioneer in pro football, as well as for the Broncos.

But well before his Ring of Fame selection, and before all the honors and successes of a long career, there was the beginning. Mingo had grown up on the tough streets of Akron, Ohio, and after leaving high school to join the United States Navy, he honed his skills playing service football.

"Playing in the service, when you go against the Marines, Army or even another Navy team, it was almost like playing against the Raiders or the Chiefs," Mingo told me.

The rosters of service teams at that time in the late 1950s were heavily stocked with former college and even pro players, and the competition was fierce.

"That's where I got most of my experience, playing service ball against Quantico, Camp Lejeune, Fort Belmar, Fort Dix," Mingo said.

When he got out of the Navy just after New Year's Day in 1959 and went to work at the Goodyear rim plant in Akron, he had no way of knowing what the future would hold.

Mingo wrote letters to just about every team, including one to Dean Griffing, general manager of the new American Football League team in Denver. Mingo says Griffing had seen him play in service games and remembered his talent, versatility and speed. He sent Mingo a contract for $6,500.

Mingo remembers the Broncos' first training camp vividly.

"There is no imaginable comparison to be made," Mingo said. "I will always remember the first few days of practice. We were up in Golden at the Colorado School of Mines gymnasium. We had army cots in that gym with about 125 guys in there trying to make the Broncos. And we didn't have much equipment.

"We had one set of dumbbell bars and then [Broncos trainer] Fred Posey would put together buckets of cement and put steel rods through them for us to lift weights. That's what we had. When I tell people that, they don't even understand or believe that. We had one trainer taping all the ankles, trying to take care of everybody. We had one horse trough that was made into a Whirlpool bath."

This was the environment Mingo was trying to climb into from the factories and neighborhoods of Akron, without the benefit of having played in college. And the versatile halfback was also the only Black kicker in football.

"There were a lot of taboos in pro football back in 1960, and it was harder for a Black man," Mingo says.

But before opening day, one of the first road games was a preseason contest against the Dallas Texans in Little Rock, Arkansas. As they got off the bus to go out of the field in Little Rock, some White guys were bluntly rude to the Broncos' Black players.

"They used the N-word, and were pretty rough," Mingo said. "'If you hit one of those white boys, we're going to shoot you, we're going to lynch you.' We played the game without any incidents, but still, something like that never leaves your mind."

Denver finished the preseason schedule 0-5, all on the road, and the Broncos were outscored by a 192-53 margin.