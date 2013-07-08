Denver Broncos | News

Statements from Broncos and Russell

Jul 08, 2013 at 07:52 AM
DenverBroncos.com

DENVER BRONCOS:

"Our organization is extremely disappointed and concerned with the incident involving Matt Russell. We immediately expressed our disappointment to Matt, and he is fully aware of the seriousness of this situation. This type of behavior is unacceptable and very troubling. We expect better from all employees, particularly those in leadership positions. These allegations completely contradict the values and beliefs of the Broncos regarding social responsibility.

"We are continuing to gather information and will handle this matter appropriately and in accordance with all NFL policies."

MATT RUSSELL:

"I deeply regret the poor judgment I demonstrated that resulted in my arrest over the weekend. I apologize to the Denver Broncos, our fans and the National Football League for this inexcusable mistake. I'm ashamed that I represented this region and the Broncos organization in the manner that I did. I take complete responsibility for my actions and will be fully accountable. Going forward, I will take steps to ensure this never happens again."

