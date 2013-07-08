Statements from Broncos and Russell

DENVER BRONCOS:

"Our organization is extremely disappointed and concerned with the incident involving Matt Russell. We immediately expressed our disappointment to Matt, and he is fully aware of the seriousness of this situation. This type of behavior is unacceptable and very troubling. We expect better from all employees, particularly those in leadership positions. These allegations completely contradict the values and beliefs of the Broncos regarding social responsibility.

"We are continuing to gather information and will handle this matter appropriately and in accordance with all NFL policies."

MATT RUSSELL: