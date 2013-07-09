Denver Broncos | News

Statements from Broncos and Heckert

Jul 09, 2013 at 10:14 AM
DenverBroncos.com

DENVER BRONCOS:

"We were made aware of the matter involving Tom Heckert immediately after it occurred and promptly notified the league office. His arrest is extremely upsetting, and this situation is being handled internally as well as in coordination with NFL policies.

"Tom's actions are obviously part of a disturbing pattern of irresponsible behavior that we are aggressively addressing within our organization.

"One member of the Broncos arrested for driving under the influence is one too many. This type of behavior puts innocent people at risk and cannot be tolerated. While our team and league supply plenty of resources to prevent these situations, it is clear we need to do better.

"We are thoroughly reviewing the procedures we have in place and will do whatever it takes to enhance their effectiveness going forward."

TOM HECKERT:

"I am extremely disappointed that in my short time with the Broncos I have made such a serious mistake. My actions last month have brought embarrassment to the organization, and I fully understand the consequences that are involved. I am truly sorry and take complete responsibility for this situation.

"Although I have let many people down, I will learn from this and work toward regaining the trust that I have lost."

