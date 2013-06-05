Denver Broncos | News

Statement on Passing of Eric Studesville's Parents

Jun 05, 2013 at 03:25 AM
DenverBroncos.com

The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened to hear that the parents of Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville, Al and Jan Studesville, died in a accident on Tuesday.

Please see below for a statement from the organization:

"Our most heartfelt condolences go to Eric Studesville and his entire family following the tragic loss of his parents, Al and Jan Studesville. We were devastated to learn of their passing today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Eric and his family, and our organization will support them however possible during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements will be announced when available.

Studesville is entering his fourth season with the Broncos and 17th NFL season in 2013. He has coached the team's running backs since the 2010 season. He took over as the team's interim head coach during Weeks 14-17 of the 2010 season before returning to the role of running backs coach in 2011.

