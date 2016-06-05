Statement from the Denver Broncos on Aqib Talib

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —A team statement on cornerback Aqib Talib follows:
"We are in communication with Aqib Talib, who remains at a Dallas hospital for observation as he recovers from a gunshot wound suffered to his lower right leg on Sunday. He is expected to be released from the hospital soon, and we are glad he is OK and will make a full recovery.
"Our organization has been in touch with the NFL on this matter, and we will provide additional updates as appropriate."
- UPDATE AT 8:52 P.M. MDT SUNDAY *