Denver Broncos | News

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

Jul 11, 2022 at 09:04 AM
220711_statement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The following statement was released Monday from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

"We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."

