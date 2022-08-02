Denver Broncos | News

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

Aug 02, 2022 at 08:08 AM
220711_statement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The following statement was released Tuesday from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

