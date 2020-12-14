Short-passing success leads to deep-ball fireworks as Drew Lock posts best game of young career

While not every play was perfect, Lock's stat line was close. He finished 21-of-27 for 280 yards, a career-high four touchdowns and a 149.5 quarterback rating. It was likely the best performance of his young career, and it placed him among elite company. Lock's passer rating is the third highest in franchise history, behind only performances from Peyton Manning and John Elway.

Lock also became just the fourth Broncos quarterback to throw at least four touchdowns, no interceptions and complete 75 percent of his passes.

"Drew had a heck of a game today," Hamler said. "We can do that every week. I think he was on-point today. He's doing his thing, I'm not going to lie about that."

Getting to Sunday's performance, however, wasn't so easy. Lock had thrown 13 interceptions over his last seven games, which led the AFC, and he faced questions ahead of Sunday about his decision-making and reluctance to check the ball down.

"That's the toughest thing to learn, for me at least," Lock said. "I don't know about others, but that's the toughest thing for me. Yes, [Elway has] preached to me just doing your job and not trying to force anything. Once you force it, those are the ones that you want back. It sucks, because the ones you end up forcing are in games that you want really, really bad. You want to win so badly that you end up doing some things out of character. It's all about being calm and focused in those games. That's when you make the right decisions, and I've been getting preached that quite a bit here these last couple weeks."

It seemed to sink in Sunday, as Lock led the Broncos to their third road win of the season and largely avoided the negative plays that have plagued him this year. A second-quarter strip-sack seemed to result from a protection breakdown rather than a mistake of Lock's, and a dangerous pass near his own end zone on the team's penultimate drive was caught safely by Melvin Gordon III. Instead of pondering what-ifs, Lock left the field celebrating a four-touchdown performance.

At least for a week, the questions about his decision-making and the Broncos' plans at quarterback should cease. Then, next week against the Bills, Lock will get to return to the field with a chance to prove himself all over again.