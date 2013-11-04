Share Your Well Wishes for Coach Fox

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Head Coach John Fox underwent an aortic heart valve replacement Monday morning.

"On Saturday, Coach Fox began feeling light-headed while golfing with friends," the Broncos explained in a statement. "He was taken to a hospital, where testing revealed he needed to have this procedure as soon as possible."

Fox was in good spirits in the hospital, and released a statement of his own.

"I sincerely appreciate all of the support from friends, Denver Broncos fans and so many around the league," Fox said in the statement on Saturday. "I look forward to returning to coaching as soon as possible."

Broncos players, coaches and staff all signed the card pictured below, which will be sent to Coach Fox in Charlotte.