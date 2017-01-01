Sacco Sez: Turning forward on New Year's Day

But what we have seen in the 40 years since the beginning of that season is pretty amazing.

The Broncos have claimed 15 division titles as well as eight Super Bowl appearances, a total tied for the most in NFL history.

Denver was playing a grizzled world-championship Raiders team that day, but since then Denver has matched Oakland in total world titles with three, becoming one of just nine franchises to have won that many.

Pat Bowlen is the only owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 or more games in his first 30 years of ownership — a record that will take someone else 30 years to match!

And since the uber-competitive John Elway became General Manager, Denver trails only New England in overall wins and has had five fewer playoff appearances.

Gary Kubiak took the Broncos to and won Super Bowl 50 in his first year back in Denver as head coach, and brings the same competitive fire as Elway to the Mile High City.

But besides all the winning, the great constant here has been our fans.

We have sold out every game since the first games of 1970, and as that was Denver's official entry into the NFL standings. It can be accurately stated that the Broncos are the only non-expansion team in history to have never played an NFL home game before a non sellout. The Houston Texans have sold out every game, but they are just in their second decade of existence.

This has been a love affair for a heck of a long time, and I know fans are looking forward to joining the Broncos in bouncing back to our winning ways.

Coincidentally, the opponent and the date are the same as when we watched the Broncos stake claim to their first Super Bowl appearance.