Sacco Sez: Training camp memories

But camp can afford to be shorter now, with shorter and fewer practices. The teams are allowed a number of offseason drills, on and off the field. With the strength and conditioning programs that all teams have, pro players have never been more prepared at the start of camp than they are now.

I can remember back to the days when we did not even have a strength facility, and it was rare to see a player for months at a time in the offseason.

Defensive line coach Stan Jones used to tell stories about how when he was a Hall of Fame player for the Chicago Bears and was an early proponent of weight lifting, players wondered if there was anything unusual about Stan because he did not just depend on hunting and fishing to stay in shape, but actually went to a gym to lift weight with bodybuilders. Eventually every player in football followed the example set by Stan Jones.

I remember when training camp, circa 1978, involved two practices a day, every day. All the practices were in full pads, and there was no water on the field to anywhere near the degree of today. The players used to get a "popsicle break" midway through practice, and you never saw a bunch of grown men look so forward to a popsicle.

A very good book on training camp concerns itself with college football, and it is a peek at a bygone era. "The Junction Boys," by Jim Dent, is the story of legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, actually pre-Alabama days, when he was in the process of molding his first Texas A&M team. A very good book, but not for the faint of heart.

Or how about when Bill Parcells insisted on getting his team ready by having not two-a-days full pads, but three-a-days, including one full-pads practice at night? Or when Parcells was in Dallas and had all the stars taken off the helmets, telling the players they had to earn the star, and then setting up "robust" contact drills to see that players did so.

My earliest training camps were with head coaches Red Miller (three years) and Dan Reeves (12 years), in Fort Collins and then Greeley.

When you reported, that was that. You would not be seeing your family for days, certainly, perhaps a couple of weeks, and generally speaking the team would go right back to camp after the first two pre-season games.

Once upon a time, one of our reporters from a local paper wrote that, "We have eaten so many meals at the team cafeteria than even the ice cream tastes like chicken." A good line! Unfortunately, the cafeteria ladies thought he was insulting the food, so I had to get him to go to the kitchen and apologize, explaining that he meant his words in a humorous vein.