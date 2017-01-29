Sacco Sez: The Pro Bowl's changing tradition

The individual might not be able to participate for a variety of reasons, but no one wants to be thought of as less than an all-star by his playing peers or league coaches.

I remember well one of our Broncos linebackers, Bob Swenson, telling me one day that "I would just like to be named to the Pro Bowl one time. I can always say, 'I was a Pro Bowl player.'" Indeed he was.

Swenson made the Pro Bowl and fulfilled that part of his NFL dream after an excellent 1981 season.

Anyone who says he does not want to be honored is not being quite straight with us. We might ask the audience to stop applauding, but down deep we are very glad they did.

This year, the Broncos are represented in Orlando by six players: outside linebacker Von Miller, cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr., safety Darian Stewart, and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.

The first year of the Pro Bowl was following the 1939 season, and the game was played in Los Angeles' Wrigley Field (not to be confused with the home of the Chicago Cubs).