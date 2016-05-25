Sacco Sez: Super Bowl sites symbolic for host cities

The value of any stadium cannot be understated.

Denver, for example, is one of nine American cities or metropolitan areas to have teams in all five major sports (including soccer), and outstanding venues are always a part of the reason.

The city of Arlington, Texas, has recently announced plans to build a new retractable-dome baseball park, even though the current home of the Texas Rangers is just over two decades old. The reasoning, very logical for anyone who has been outside in Texas during the summer months, is oppressive heat and humidity that keeps many fans at home.

There are many reasons for citizens to very proud of where they live, big city or small town, and each has its own virtue, to be sure. But America loves big-time sports, and television brings every big event to the entire nation and in the case of the Super Bowl, to the entire planet.

There is no event that compares to the Super Bowl. Right now the Broncos are in the midst of planning for their White House visit, a tradition that goes annually to the NFL champion.

And we now know where the next five Super Bowl games will be held, with sites representing the southwest, the cold-weather north, and from South Beach to the beaches of Los Angeles.