Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Super Bowl sites symbolic for host cities

May 25, 2016 at 08:59 AM

The most exciting NFL news this week was the announcement Tuesday that the cities and stadiums have been chosen for the next three open Super Bowls.

The next two games already had been selected prior to the Spring League Meeting in Charlotte this week, with Houston set to host Super Bowl LI (get used to getting back to Roman numerals now that Super Bowl 50 is in the books) and Minnesota designated as the host city for Super Bowl LII.

So the order of business this week was to choose the sites for the next three, and the decisions pretty much followed the predictions of national experts who follow the NFL closely. The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 campaign, South Florida will have Super Bowl LIV in 2019, and the NFL's biggest game returns to its roots in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LV.

The common themes for Super Bowl site selections have been a new stadium, a newly renovated stadium and that a domed facility gives a big edge.

Minnesota opens a new domed stadium this year; Atlanta will proudly host the game in their new (and domed, and already sponsored) stadium; the Dolphins have reportedly spent about $450 million on upcoming renovations to their south Florida stadium; and, of course, the Los Angeles game will be played in the city's upcoming 2.6 billion dollar facility.

160525_sacco.jpg

The first NFL-AFL Championship Game was not yet called the Super Bowl, and it was played in Los Angeles at the legendary Memorial Coliseum, still one of the most iconic venues in the country and once again the home of the Rams until their new stadium opens.

In each case, the game is a great triumph for civic pride as well as an enormous victory for the local NFL team.

There are a lot of ways to measure victory, and number one will always be winning the game itself, as the Broncos have done three times, becoming one of just nine NFL teams to have won the Super Bowl three or more times. Regardless of location, there is nothing like bringing back the Lombardi Trophy.

Hosting is not the same as winning, but it is an unmatched source of positive worldwide publicity for the city. It is also a potential source of great revenue for civic coffers, hotels and restaurants.

There is little that compares with being the host of a major national event, be it the incomparable Super Bowl, a major sport's all-star game, or a political convention, as we see every four years.

The three games just awarded include one that will mark a celebration hard to imagine as the NFL celebrates its 100th season in 2019, to be capped by the Super Bowl in South Florida.

Super Bowl 50 super gallery

Get a look at some of the best photos from the Broncos victory and World Championship at Super Bowl 50!

No Title
1 / 172
No Title
2 / 172
No Title
3 / 172
No Title
4 / 172
No Title
5 / 172
No Title
6 / 172
No Title
7 / 172
No Title
8 / 172
No Title
9 / 172
No Title
10 / 172
No Title
11 / 172
No Title
12 / 172
No Title
13 / 172
No Title
14 / 172
No Title
15 / 172
No Title
16 / 172
No Title
17 / 172
No Title
18 / 172
No Title
19 / 172
No Title
20 / 172
No Title
21 / 172
No Title
22 / 172
No Title
23 / 172
No Title
24 / 172
No Title
25 / 172
No Title
26 / 172
No Title
27 / 172
No Title
28 / 172
No Title
29 / 172
No Title
30 / 172
No Title
31 / 172
No Title
32 / 172
No Title
33 / 172
No Title
34 / 172
No Title
35 / 172
No Title
36 / 172
No Title
37 / 172
No Title
38 / 172
No Title
39 / 172
No Title
40 / 172
No Title
41 / 172
No Title
42 / 172
No Title
43 / 172
No Title
44 / 172
No Title
45 / 172
No Title
46 / 172
No Title
47 / 172
No Title
48 / 172
No Title
49 / 172
No Title
50 / 172
No Title
51 / 172
No Title
52 / 172
No Title
53 / 172
No Title
54 / 172
No Title
55 / 172
No Title
56 / 172
No Title
57 / 172
No Title
58 / 172
No Title
59 / 172
No Title
60 / 172
No Title
61 / 172
No Title
62 / 172
No Title
63 / 172
No Title
64 / 172
No Title
65 / 172
No Title
66 / 172
No Title
67 / 172
No Title
68 / 172
No Title
69 / 172
No Title
70 / 172
No Title
71 / 172
No Title
72 / 172
No Title
73 / 172
No Title
74 / 172
No Title
75 / 172
No Title
76 / 172
No Title
77 / 172
No Title
78 / 172
No Title
79 / 172
No Title
80 / 172
No Title
81 / 172
No Title
82 / 172
No Title
83 / 172
No Title
84 / 172
No Title
85 / 172
No Title
86 / 172
No Title
87 / 172
No Title
88 / 172
No Title
89 / 172
No Title
90 / 172
No Title
91 / 172
No Title
92 / 172
No Title
93 / 172
No Title
94 / 172
No Title
95 / 172
No Title
96 / 172
No Title
97 / 172
No Title
98 / 172
No Title
99 / 172
No Title
100 / 172
No Title
101 / 172
No Title
102 / 172
No Title
103 / 172
No Title
104 / 172
No Title
105 / 172
No Title
106 / 172
No Title
107 / 172
No Title
108 / 172
No Title
109 / 172
No Title
110 / 172
No Title
111 / 172
No Title
112 / 172
No Title
113 / 172
No Title
114 / 172
No Title
115 / 172
No Title
116 / 172
No Title
117 / 172
No Title
118 / 172
No Title
119 / 172
No Title
120 / 172
No Title
121 / 172
No Title
122 / 172
No Title
123 / 172
No Title
124 / 172
No Title
125 / 172
No Title
126 / 172
No Title
127 / 172
No Title
128 / 172
No Title
129 / 172
No Title
130 / 172
No Title
131 / 172
No Title
132 / 172
No Title
133 / 172
No Title
134 / 172
No Title
135 / 172
No Title
136 / 172
No Title
137 / 172
No Title
138 / 172
No Title
139 / 172
No Title
140 / 172
No Title
141 / 172
No Title
142 / 172
No Title
143 / 172
No Title
144 / 172
No Title
145 / 172
No Title
146 / 172
No Title
147 / 172
No Title
148 / 172
No Title
149 / 172
No Title
150 / 172
No Title
151 / 172
No Title
152 / 172
No Title
153 / 172
No Title
154 / 172
No Title
155 / 172
No Title
156 / 172
No Title
157 / 172
No Title
158 / 172
No Title
159 / 172
No Title
160 / 172
No Title
161 / 172
No Title
162 / 172
No Title
163 / 172
No Title
164 / 172
No Title
165 / 172
No Title
166 / 172
No Title
167 / 172
No Title
168 / 172
No Title
169 / 172
No Title
170 / 172
No Title
171 / 172
No Title
172 / 172
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The value of any stadium cannot be understated.

Denver, for example, is one of nine American cities or metropolitan areas to have teams in all five major sports (including soccer), and outstanding venues are always a part of the reason.

The city of Arlington, Texas, has recently announced plans to build a new retractable-dome baseball park, even though the current home of the Texas Rangers is just over two decades old. The reasoning, very logical for anyone who has been outside in Texas during the summer months, is oppressive heat and humidity that keeps many fans at home.

There are many reasons for citizens to very proud of where they live, big city or small town, and each has its own virtue, to be sure. But America loves big-time sports, and television brings every big event to the entire nation and in the case of the Super Bowl, to the entire planet.

There is no event that compares to the Super Bowl. Right now the Broncos are in the midst of planning for their White House visit, a tradition that goes annually to the NFL champion.

And we now know where the next five Super Bowl games will be held, with sites representing the southwest, the cold-weather north, and from South Beach to the beaches of Los Angeles.

The NFL will close out its first century in what has become a big style befitting the nation's biggest game, and each of the host cities will get ready to make its mark on the world stage as only the Super Bowl game allows.

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: How offseason training programs have changed over the years

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the improvements in NFL strength-and-conditioning programs over the years.

news

Sacco Sez: Why the Broncos owe the Dodgers

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how the Dodgers' move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles helped engender the creation of the Broncos.

news

Sacco Sez: The history of Broncos owners

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Denver Broncos owners and ownership groups.

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos are back

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson, its place in franchise and league history and what it means for the team.

news

Sacco Sez: Talent comes from everywhere

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks at the many ways a roster can be built and how players can make it even with the the smallest of chances.

news

Sacco Sez: The past, present and future of the NFL Scouting Combine

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the history of the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Sacco Sez: A look back as we start anew

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the league's early days.

news

Sacco Sez: The Super Bowl at the beginning

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the early history of the Super Bowl.

news

Sacco Sez: How the Broncos got their name

After the Washington Commanders revealed their new name this week, Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on how the Broncos got theirs.

news

Sacco Sez: A look back at memories from Super Bowl XXXIII

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the Broncos' second world championship.

news

Sacco Sez: Super Bowl XXXII memories, nearly 24 years later

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the Broncos' first Super Bowl victory.

news

Sacco Sez: A history of Broncos coaching searches

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the Broncos' coaching history.

Advertising