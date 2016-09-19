Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Signs of a great history

Sep 19, 2016 at 10:38 AM

After two home games to open the season, you may have noticed two sets of additions to Sports Authority Field at Mile High to celebrate team history.

On opening night against the Carolina Panthers, three signs were unveiled to the right of the scoreboard, one to commemorate each of the Broncos' Super Bowl championships.

And the second set of signs, revealed during a ceremony before Sunday's game against Indianapolis, recognize the Broncos' three retired numbers, enshrined on the opposite side of the scoreboard for permanent display.

I consider these six banners the most significant additions to the stadium's culture since the Ring of Fame, which began in old Mile High Stadium in 1984, the first year of Pat Bowlen's ownership.

In other NFL stadiums, one of the most common themes is a tribute to championships as well as to legendary players.

160918_jerseys_th.jpg

The Ring of Fame is fantastic, and always has been, but whenever a team is great enough and fortunate enough to win the world championship in its sport, that is an event meriting permanent recognition.

Similarly, any time an organization sees fit to retire a uniform number, I feel it should put that on display as well.

Those of us who work for a team or are in the media sometimes lose sight of the fact that many fans are more casual in their support or very passionate but relatively new to following the game and team. Signs such as the ones recently built at the Broncos' home are important to maintain the legacy of great teams and great players, and also to introduce young or new fans to them.

The newest addition to the stadium would be the Broncos' retired uniform numbers: 44, 18 and 7.

The 44 is for Floyd Little, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and who led the team in rushing for seven consecutive seasons. He played here from 1967 to 1975 and when he retired, he was sixth all time in NFL career rushing yards. Back in the days when I was a radio reporter, I helped give him the nickname "The Franchise," such was his value to the Broncos at that time.

The number 18 was the first retired, for Ring of Fame quarterback Frank Tripucka. Tripucka was a Bronco from 1960 to 1963 and was not only the Broncos' first quarterback but was the first in pro football history to pass for 3,000 yards in a season. That may seem like no big accomplishment now, but first is first, and it can only happen once.

When the fabulous Peyton Manning – another famous 18 – joined the Broncos in 2012, he was completely humble about what number he might wear, but a phone call to Tripucka resulted in Frank giving his complete blessing and encouragement for Peyton to wear No. 18.

All 34 Broncos Ring of Fame members

The Broncos' Ring of Fame honors those who have most impacted the franchise. Here are photos of all 34 members, arranged in order of their selection from when the Ring of Fame was created in 1984.

Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin was one of the four original Ring of Fame inductees in 1984 and was recognized for his splendid play at safety for seven seasons. Gonsoulin was one of the original Broncos from the 1960 season and played until 1966.
1 / 34
1984: S Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin

Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin was one of the four original Ring of Fame inductees in 1984 and was recognized for his splendid play at safety for seven seasons. Gonsoulin was one of the original Broncos from the 1960 season and played until 1966.

Rich Jackson was one of the four original Ring of Famers who were inducted in 1984 and was recognized for his six outstanding seasons with the Broncos from 1967-72. He was considered by many as the best defensive end in professional football during his prime. Known as "Tombstone," Jackson was the first Bronco to be named to the All-NFL first team in 1970.
2 / 34
1984: DE Rich Jackson

Rich Jackson was one of the four original Ring of Famers who were inducted in 1984 and was recognized for his six outstanding seasons with the Broncos from 1967-72. He was considered by many as the best defensive end in professional football during his prime. Known as "Tombstone," Jackson was the first Bronco to be named to the All-NFL first team in 1970.

Floyd Little, named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010, was one of the four original Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductees from 1984 and joins John Elway and Frank Tripucka as one of three Broncos whose jersey number is retired. A first-round (sixth overall) draft choice of the Broncos in 1967 from Syracuse University, Little was the first No. 1 draft pick ever signed by the Broncos and was widely regarded as "The Franchise" for much of his nine-year career (1967-75) in which he established himself as Denver's first serious threat at running back.
3 / 34
1984: RB Floyd Little

Floyd Little, named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2010, was one of the four original Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductees from 1984 and joins John Elway and Frank Tripucka as one of three Broncos whose jersey number is retired. A first-round (sixth overall) draft choice of the Broncos in 1967 from Syracuse University, Little was the first No. 1 draft pick ever signed by the Broncos and was widely regarded as "The Franchise" for much of his nine-year career (1967-75) in which he established himself as Denver's first serious threat at running back.

Lionel Taylor, one of the "original Broncos," was one of the initial Ring of Famers after being inducted with the inaugural class in 1984. He finished his seven-year Broncos career (1960-66) as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (543) and receiving yards (6,872), records he held until 1999 (and now ranks fourth in each).
4 / 34
1984: E Lionel Taylor

Lionel Taylor, one of the "original Broncos," was one of the initial Ring of Famers after being inducted with the inaugural class in 1984. He finished his seven-year Broncos career (1960-66) as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (543) and receiving yards (6,872), records he held until 1999 (and now ranks fourth in each).

Gerald H. Phipps became the first non-player to be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1985. Under the guidance of Phipps and his brother Allan, the Broncos rose from their less than auspicious beginnings to the top of the American Football Conference after Phipps purchased the club on Feb. 15, 1965. Phipps was with the Broncos from 1961-81.
5 / 34
1985: Owner Gerald H. Phipps

Gerald H. Phipps became the first non-player to be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1985. Under the guidance of Phipps and his brother Allan, the Broncos rose from their less than auspicious beginnings to the top of the American Football Conference after Phipps purchased the club on Feb. 15, 1965. Phipps was with the Broncos from 1961-81.

Charley Johnson was one of three inductees into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986 along with fellow quarterback Frank Tripucka and defensive end Paul Smith. Johnson came to Denver in 1972 from Houston in exchange for a third-round draft choice, and the trade at that time was regarded as the most important in franchise history. He quarterbacked the Broncos to their first winning season (7-5-2 in 1973), a landmark moment in the first 14 years of club annals.
6 / 34
1986: QB Charley Johnson

Charley Johnson was one of three inductees into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986 along with fellow quarterback Frank Tripucka and defensive end Paul Smith. Johnson came to Denver in 1972 from Houston in exchange for a third-round draft choice, and the trade at that time was regarded as the most important in franchise history. He quarterbacked the Broncos to their first winning season (7-5-2 in 1973), a landmark moment in the first 14 years of club annals.

Paul Smith was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986 along with quarterbacks Frank Tripucka and Charley Johnson. The defensive tackle recorded 55.5 sacks with the Broncos from 1968-78, finishing his 11-year career in Denver ranked second in that category.
7 / 34
1986: DT Paul Smith

Paul Smith was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986 along with quarterbacks Frank Tripucka and Charley Johnson. The defensive tackle recorded 55.5 sacks with the Broncos from 1968-78, finishing his 11-year career in Denver ranked second in that category.

Frank Tripucka, who joined the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986, is one of the "original Broncos," playing for the team from 1960-63. Tripucka led the Broncos to their first-ever .500 season in 1962 (7-7). Tripucka's number (which was later shared with Peyton Manning) is one of just three numbers retired by the Broncos.
8 / 34
1986: QB Frank Tripucka

Frank Tripucka, who joined the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1986, is one of the "original Broncos," playing for the team from 1960-63. Tripucka led the Broncos to their first-ever .500 season in 1962 (7-7). Tripucka's number (which was later shared with Peyton Manning) is one of just three numbers retired by the Broncos.

Billy Thompson, regarded by many as one of the best defensive backs in Denver Broncos history, was the only Ring of Fame inductee in 1987. A third-round draft choice (61st overall) by the Broncos in 1969, Thompson was the first player in team history to play 13 seasons with Denver (1969-81) with that total tying for the sixth highest in franchise annals.
9 / 34
1987: S Billy Thompson

Billy Thompson, regarded by many as one of the best defensive backs in Denver Broncos history, was the only Ring of Fame inductee in 1987. A third-round draft choice (61st overall) by the Broncos in 1969, Thompson was the first player in team history to play 13 seasons with Denver (1969-81) with that total tying for the sixth highest in franchise annals.

Craig Morton was one of three Broncos Ring of Fame inductees in 1988 along with fellow teammates Haven Moses and Jim Turner. Morton, who joined the Broncos from the New York Giants in a 1977 trade, was Denver's starting quarterback for most of the period from 1977-82 and led the team to its first postseason and Super Bowl berth (XII vs. Dallas) in 1977 when he guided the Broncos to a 12-2 regular-season record and home playoff wins against Pittsburgh and Oakland that year.
10 / 34
1988: QB Craig Morton

Craig Morton was one of three Broncos Ring of Fame inductees in 1988 along with fellow teammates Haven Moses and Jim Turner. Morton, who joined the Broncos from the New York Giants in a 1977 trade, was Denver's starting quarterback for most of the period from 1977-82 and led the team to its first postseason and Super Bowl berth (XII vs. Dallas) in 1977 when he guided the Broncos to a 12-2 regular-season record and home playoff wins against Pittsburgh and Oakland that year.

Rod Hanna
Haven Moses was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988 as part of a three-member class that included quarterback Craig Morton and kicker Jim Turner. Moses played 10 seasons for the Broncos from 1972-81 as one of their primary wide receivers after joining the team from Buffalo, where he played his first four professional seasons.
11 / 34
1988: WR Haven Moses

Haven Moses was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988 as part of a three-member class that included quarterback Craig Morton and kicker Jim Turner. Moses played 10 seasons for the Broncos from 1972-81 as one of their primary wide receivers after joining the team from Buffalo, where he played his first four professional seasons.

Jim Turner, a 1988 inductee into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, ranks as one of the most prolific kickers of all time in professional football. He never missed a game as a pro and finished with a streak of 228 consecutive appearances, including 130 in nine seasons (1971-79) with the Broncos, for whom he scored 742 points to establish himself as Denver's all-time scoring leader until Jason Elam passed his mark in 1999.
12 / 34
1988: K Jim Turner

Jim Turner, a 1988 inductee into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, ranks as one of the most prolific kickers of all time in professional football. He never missed a game as a pro and finished with a streak of 228 consecutive appearances, including 130 in nine seasons (1971-79) with the Broncos, for whom he scored 742 points to establish himself as Denver's all-time scoring leader until Jason Elam passed his mark in 1999.

Randy Gradishar was the only Ring of Fame inductee in 1989 in recognition of his outstanding 10-year career (1974-83) at linebacker for the Broncos. He was among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame balloting in 2003 and 2008 as well as one of the 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007.
13 / 34
1989: LB Randy Gradishar

Randy Gradishar was the only Ring of Fame inductee in 1989 in recognition of his outstanding 10-year career (1974-83) at linebacker for the Broncos. He was among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame balloting in 2003 and 2008 as well as one of the 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Tom Jackson was the only player inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992. "TJ" always was one of the most popular players among his teammates, who voted him most inspirational player six consecutive seasons (1981-86). Selected by the Broncos in the fourth round (88th overall) of the 1973 NFL Draft from the University of Louisville, Jackson finished his 14-year career (1973-86) having played the most games in Broncos history at 191.
14 / 34
1992: LB Tom Jackson

Tom Jackson was the only player inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992. "TJ" always was one of the most popular players among his teammates, who voted him most inspirational player six consecutive seasons (1981-86). Selected by the Broncos in the fourth round (88th overall) of the 1973 NFL Draft from the University of Louisville, Jackson finished his 14-year career (1973-86) having played the most games in Broncos history at 191.

Louis Wright was named to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1993 following an electrifying 12-year career (1975-86) with the club as a cornerback. Selected by the Broncos in the first round (17th overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft from San Jose State University, Wright was a five-time Pro Bowl choice (1977-79, '83, '85) and is one of nine players in franchise history to be selected to at least five Pro Bowls.
15 / 34
1993: CB Louis Wright

Louis Wright was named to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1993 following an electrifying 12-year career (1975-86) with the club as a cornerback. Selected by the Broncos in the first round (17th overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft from San Jose State University, Wright was a five-time Pro Bowl choice (1977-79, '83, '85) and is one of nine players in franchise history to be selected to at least five Pro Bowls.

John Elway, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player, a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2004 and the most accomplished player in Denver Broncos history, was elected to the franchise's Ring of Fame in 1999. The only player for whom the customary wait for Ring of Fame induction was waived, Elway finished his magnificent career completing 4,123-of-7,250 passes (56.9%) for 51,475 yards with 300 touchdowns and 226 interceptions.
16 / 34
1999: QB John Elway

John Elway, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player, a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2004 and the most accomplished player in Denver Broncos history, was elected to the franchise's Ring of Fame in 1999. The only player for whom the customary wait for Ring of Fame induction was waived, Elway finished his magnificent career completing 4,123-of-7,250 passes (56.9%) for 51,475 yards with 300 touchdowns and 226 interceptions.

David Gonzales
Karl Mecklenburg joined the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001 after establishing himself as one of the most outstanding defensive players in franchise history during his 12-year career from 1983-94. Mecklenburg overcame long odds to achieve greatness after being drafted by the Broncos in the 12th round from the University of Minnesota in 1983—the 310th player chosen.
17 / 34
2001: LB Karl Mecklenburg

Karl Mecklenburg joined the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001 after establishing himself as one of the most outstanding defensive players in franchise history during his 12-year career from 1983-94. Mecklenburg overcame long odds to achieve greatness after being drafted by the Broncos in the 12th round from the University of Minnesota in 1983—the 310th player chosen.

Eric Lars Bakke
Dennis Smith was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001, honoring his stellar 14-year career with the club during which he established himself as one of the most feared safeties in the NFL. A ferocious hitter, Smith was voted to six Pro Bowls (1985-86, '89-91, '93) that tie for the sixth most by a player in Broncos history.
18 / 34
2001: S Dennis Smith

Dennis Smith was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001, honoring his stellar 14-year career with the club during which he established himself as one of the most feared safeties in the NFL. A ferocious hitter, Smith was voted to six Pro Bowls (1985-86, '89-91, '93) that tie for the sixth most by a player in Broncos history.

Gary Zimmerman, named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2008, was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2003. He played tackle for the Broncos for five seasons (1993-97) and became the first offensive lineman in the history of the franchise to be honored with inclusion in the Ring. A finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame from 2003-04 and '06-07 before he joined John Elway as the second HOF inductee who spent a primary portion of his career in Denver, Zimmerman was acquired by the Broncos in a trade from Minnesota on Aug. 24, 1993, after playing his first seven years with the Vikings.
19 / 34
2003: T Gary Zimmerman

Gary Zimmerman, named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2008, was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2003. He played tackle for the Broncos for five seasons (1993-97) and became the first offensive lineman in the history of the franchise to be honored with inclusion in the Ring. A finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame from 2003-04 and '06-07 before he joined John Elway as the second HOF inductee who spent a primary portion of his career in Denver, Zimmerman was acquired by the Broncos in a trade from Minnesota on Aug. 24, 1993, after playing his first seven years with the Vikings.

Steve Atwater was inducted as the 20th member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2005 after a brilliant 10-year career with the club from 1989-98. Regarded as one of the toughest safeties in the NFL during his playing days, Atwater was voted to a franchise record-tying seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 1990-96, and his eight career Pro Bowl selections are the second most by a player in Broncos history.
20 / 34
2005: S Steve Atwater

Steve Atwater was inducted as the 20th member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2005 after a brilliant 10-year career with the club from 1989-98. Regarded as one of the toughest safeties in the NFL during his playing days, Atwater was voted to a franchise record-tying seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 1990-96, and his eight career Pro Bowl selections are the second most by a player in Broncos history.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, Terrell Davis was inducted as the 21st member of the Ring of Fame in 2007 after establishing himself as the Denver Broncos' all-time leading rusher while spending his entire eight-year career with the team from 1995-2002. Selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft from the University of Georgia, Davis rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, including the 1998 campaign in which he totaled the fourth-most rushing yards (2,008) in a season in NFL history to earn league MVP honors.
21 / 34
2007: RB Terrell Davis

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, Terrell Davis was inducted as the 21st member of the Ring of Fame in 2007 after establishing himself as the Denver Broncos' all-time leading rusher while spending his entire eight-year career with the team from 1995-2002. Selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft from the University of Georgia, Davis rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, including the 1998 campaign in which he totaled the fourth-most rushing yards (2,008) in a season in NFL history to earn league MVP honors.

Eric Lars Bakke
Shannon Sharpe was elected as the 22nd member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame on May 12, 2009, after 12 record-setting seasons with the club from 1990-99 and 2002-03. A Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2011, Sharpe tied a Broncos record with seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1992-98 while becoming the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a tight end.
22 / 34
2009: TE Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe was elected as the 22nd member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame on May 12, 2009, after 12 record-setting seasons with the club from 1990-99 and 2002-03. A Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2011, Sharpe tied a Broncos record with seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1992-98 while becoming the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a tight end.

Rod Smith, the franchise's all-time leading receiver, was elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2012. A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2000-01, '05), Smith played 183 regular-season games (158 starts) over 12 seasons while setting club records for receptions (849), receiving yards (11,389) and receiving touchdowns (68). He also established the team's career postseason receiving marks with 49 catches for 860 yards and six touchdowns in 13 playoff games, including Denver's back-to-back Super Bowl championships following the 1997 and '98 seasons.
23 / 34
2001: WR Rod Smith

Rod Smith, the franchise's all-time leading receiver, was elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2012. A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2000-01, '05), Smith played 183 regular-season games (158 starts) over 12 seasons while setting club records for receptions (849), receiving yards (11,389) and receiving touchdowns (68). He also established the team's career postseason receiving marks with 49 catches for 860 yards and six touchdowns in 13 playoff games, including Denver's back-to-back Super Bowl championships following the 1997 and '98 seasons.

Ryan McKee
Tom Nalen was elected into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2013. He played center for the Broncos for 14 seasons (1994-2007), anchoring an offensive line that was the standard among NFL units during that span. He saw action in the third-most regular-season games (194) in franchise history, and his 188 starts are second only to quarterback John Elway in Denver's record books.
24 / 34
2013: C Tom Nalen

Tom Nalen was elected into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 2013. He played center for the Broncos for 14 seasons (1994-2007), anchoring an offensive line that was the standard among NFL units during that span. He saw action in the third-most regular-season games (194) in franchise history, and his 188 starts are second only to quarterback John Elway in Denver's record books.

Eric Lars Bakke
Gene Mingo, who played five seasons with the club (1960-64), was one of three inductees into the Ring of Fame in 2014, becoming the fourth "original Bronco" to receive the honor. During the first four seasons (1960-63) in Broncos history, Mingo ranked third in professional football with 375 total points, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung (396 pts.) and Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver/kicker Gino Cappelletti (448 pts.).
25 / 34
2014: HB/K Gene Mingo

Gene Mingo, who played five seasons with the club (1960-64), was one of three inductees into the Ring of Fame in 2014, becoming the fourth "original Bronco" to receive the honor. During the first four seasons (1960-63) in Broncos history, Mingo ranked third in professional football with 375 total points, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung (396 pts.) and Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver/kicker Gino Cappelletti (448 pts.).

Dan Reeves became the first head coach to be elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame when he was chosen along with Gene Mingo and Rick Upchurch in 2014. Reeves coached the Broncos from 1981-92 and compiled a 110-73-1 (.600) record in his 12 seasons while leading the team to a franchise-best five division titles (1984, '86-87, '89, '91) and three Super Bowl appearances (1986-87, '89).
26 / 34
2014: Head coach Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves became the first head coach to be elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame when he was chosen along with Gene Mingo and Rick Upchurch in 2014. Reeves coached the Broncos from 1981-92 and compiled a 110-73-1 (.600) record in his 12 seasons while leading the team to a franchise-best five division titles (1984, '86-87, '89, '91) and three Super Bowl appearances (1986-87, '89).

Rod Hanna
Rick Upchurch joined Gene Mingo and Dan Reeves as Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductees in 2014. Upchurch, who spent his entire nine-year NFL career (1975-83) with the Broncos, made four Pro Bowls (1976, '78-79, '82) and five Associated Press All-Pro teams (1976-79, '82) as a returner. He was named a first-team 1970s NFL All-Decade choice by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in addition to earning second-team 1980s NFL All-Decade honors as a kick returner.
27 / 34
2014: WR/PR/KR Rick Upchurch

Rick Upchurch joined Gene Mingo and Dan Reeves as Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductees in 2014. Upchurch, who spent his entire nine-year NFL career (1975-83) with the Broncos, made four Pro Bowls (1976, '78-79, '82) and five Associated Press All-Pro teams (1976-79, '82) as a returner. He was named a first-team 1970s NFL All-Decade choice by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee in addition to earning second-team 1980s NFL All-Decade honors as a kick returner.

Late Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen was elected as the newest member of the team's Ring of Fame in 2015—his 32nd season with the franchise. One of two owners and one of just three non-players elected to the Ring of Fame, Mr. Bowlen guided the Broncos to an unprecedented period of success during his three-plus decades in Denver from 1984-2019.
28 / 34
2015: Owner Pat Bowlen

Late Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen was elected as the newest member of the team's Ring of Fame in 2015—his 32nd season with the franchise. One of two owners and one of just three non-players elected to the Ring of Fame, Mr. Bowlen guided the Broncos to an unprecedented period of success during his three-plus decades in Denver from 1984-2019.

Jason Elam, who played the first 15 seasons (1993-2007) of his 17-year NFL career with the Broncos, is the franchise's all-time leader in field goals (395) and points (1,786)—both representing the second-highest totals in NFL history for a single team (K Jason Hanson, Det.). A three-time Pro Bowl selection (1995, '98, '01) and 2001 NFL Special Teams Player of the Year, Elam played in a team-record 250 combined games (236 reg. season / 14 postseason) for the Broncos.
29 / 34
2016: K Jason Elam

Jason Elam, who played the first 15 seasons (1993-2007) of his 17-year NFL career with the Broncos, is the franchise's all-time leader in field goals (395) and points (1,786)—both representing the second-highest totals in NFL history for a single team (K Jason Hanson, Det.). A three-time Pro Bowl selection (1995, '98, '01) and 2001 NFL Special Teams Player of the Year, Elam played in a team-record 250 combined games (236 reg. season / 14 postseason) for the Broncos.

PHOTO:: Steve Nowland
Simon Fletcher spent his entire 11-year NFL career (1985-95) with the Broncos and finished as the franchise's all-time sack leader with 97.5 quarterback takedowns—a record that wasn't surpassed until 2018 by Von Miller. A member of the Broncos' 50th Anniversary Team, Fletcher never missed a game in his career, setting a team mark by appearing in 172 consecutive contests.
30 / 34
2016: LB Simon Fletcher

Simon Fletcher spent his entire 11-year NFL career (1985-95) with the Broncos and finished as the franchise's all-time sack leader with 97.5 quarterback takedowns—a record that wasn't surpassed until 2018 by Von Miller. A member of the Broncos' 50th Anniversary Team, Fletcher never missed a game in his career, setting a team mark by appearing in 172 consecutive contests.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Lynch played four seasons (2004-07) with the Broncos and was named to the Pro Bowl in each year he played for the franchise. He joins cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Aqib Talib as the only three players in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first four years with the club.
31 / 34
2016: S John Lynch

John Lynch played four seasons (2004-07) with the Broncos and was named to the Pro Bowl in each year he played for the franchise. He joins cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Aqib Talib as the only three players in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first four years with the club.

Eric Lars Bakke/©Eric Lars Bakke
Red Miller was elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2017, joining Dan Reeves as the only two coaches in team history to receive the prestigious honor. Hired as the eighth head coach in Broncos history on Feb. 1, 1977, Miller compiled a 40-22 (.645) regular-season record and a 2-3 (.400) playoff mark from 1977-80.
32 / 34
2017: Head coach Red Miller

Red Miller was elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2017, joining Dan Reeves as the only two coaches in team history to receive the prestigious honor. Hired as the eighth head coach in Broncos history on Feb. 1, 1977, Miller compiled a 40-22 (.645) regular-season record and a 2-3 (.400) playoff mark from 1977-80.

Champ Bailey was inducted as the 33rd member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2019—the same season he became the first defensive player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bailey played 10 seasons with the Broncos from 2004-13 and five years with the Washington Redskins from 1999-2003. He was selected to 12 Pro Bowls during his career to tie for the third-most in history among defensive players.
33 / 34
2019: CB Champ Bailey

Champ Bailey was inducted as the 33rd member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2019—the same season he became the first defensive player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bailey played 10 seasons with the Broncos from 2004-13 and five years with the Washington Redskins from 1999-2003. He was selected to 12 Pro Bowls during his career to tie for the third-most in history among defensive players.

Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC
The Broncos' all-time leader in regular-season wins (138) and postseason victories (8), Shanahan was Denver's head coach from 1995-2008 after previously serving as an assistant coach with the team in two separate stints (1984-87, '89-91). He led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl wins (XXXII & XXXIII), three conference championship games, seven postseason appearances and nine winning seasons during his 14 seasons as head coach.
34 / 34
2019: Head coach Mike Shanahan

The Broncos' all-time leader in regular-season wins (138) and postseason victories (8), Shanahan was Denver's head coach from 1995-2008 after previously serving as an assistant coach with the team in two separate stints (1984-87, '89-91). He led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl wins (XXXII & XXXIII), three conference championship games, seven postseason appearances and nine winning seasons during his 14 seasons as head coach.

Eric Lars Bakke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Manning brought great honor to the number, and to the team and city, and the number 18 retired jersey banner for Tripucka gives special recognition to Manning. In his four seasons wearing No. 18, he was named NFL Most Valuable Player in 2013 and was part of two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl 50.

The number 7 is for the one and only John Elway. After an illustrious 16-year career with the Broncos highlighted by leading Denver to its first two championships, Elway went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, his first year on the ballot.

It is a fitting tribute that these players and the world championships that the Broncos have won are recognized permanently in our home stadium.

Every fan might not remember every detail, but the results are on display forever, and success breeds success. The unveiling of these banners is one of the most significant additions possible to the inside of the stadium, and I am delighted to see this project come to fruition.

Related Content

news

Way Back When: The bye week

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the history of the bye week in pro football.

news

Way Back When: London calling!

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's international history.

news

Way Back When: The Broncos and the J-E-T-S

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's history with the Jets, including the 1998 AFC Championship Game.

news

Way Back When: A Southern California prelude to an anniversary

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's best trip to Southern California.

news

Way Back When: The many 'stalls' of the Colts

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Colts' history.

news

Way Back When: Al Davis and the Raiders

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connection to the Raiders.

news

Way Back When: How the Broncos and 49ers grew up together

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections to the 49ers.

news

Way Back When: Here come the Texans!

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections to the city of Houston and to its NFL franchise.

news

Way Back When: The deju vu of the excitement for Russell Wilson's Broncos debut

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the last time a Broncos quarterback had this much hype going into their debut.

news

Way Back When: Remembering the Broncos' 1989 roster cutdown day

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on a particularly memorable roster cutdown day from 1989.

news

Way Back When: The greatness of Gary Zimmerman

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how a former Viking became one of the Broncos' all-time greats and helped lead the team to Super Bowl XXXII.

news

Sacco Sez: A new era with the Bills

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' history with the Bills as the two teams prepare to face off in the preseason.

Advertising