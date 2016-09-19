Sacco Sez: Signs of a great history

The Ring of Fame is fantastic, and always has been, but whenever a team is great enough and fortunate enough to win the world championship in its sport, that is an event meriting permanent recognition.

Similarly, any time an organization sees fit to retire a uniform number, I feel it should put that on display as well.

Those of us who work for a team or are in the media sometimes lose sight of the fact that many fans are more casual in their support or very passionate but relatively new to following the game and team. Signs such as the ones recently built at the Broncos' home are important to maintain the legacy of great teams and great players, and also to introduce young or new fans to them.

The newest addition to the stadium would be the Broncos' retired uniform numbers: 44, 18 and 7.

The 44 is for Floyd Little, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and who led the team in rushing for seven consecutive seasons. He played here from 1967 to 1975 and when he retired, he was sixth all time in NFL career rushing yards. Back in the days when I was a radio reporter, I helped give him the nickname "The Franchise," such was his value to the Broncos at that time.

The number 18 was the first retired, for Ring of Fame quarterback Frank Tripucka. Tripucka was a Bronco from 1960 to 1963 and was not only the Broncos' first quarterback but was the first in pro football history to pass for 3,000 yards in a season. That may seem like no big accomplishment now, but first is first, and it can only happen once.