Sacco Sez: Return of the fullback

The game of pro football is constantly evolving, and one of the most popular developments ever is the evolution of the passing game into the highly sophisticated one of today.

Along the way, however, one position has changed, if not disappeared, compared to what it once was: the fullback.

However, it is a lot of fun to see the fullback role back in Denver under Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak, even though it is not like it used to be. After all -- in my opinion -- the greatest running back of all time, Jim Brown, was a fullback.

And when we talk about legendary NFL figures, Bronko Nagurski, another fullback (and tackle, but that is another story), was a prototype of the position.

Readers of this website are familiar with the wonderful series that Broncos writer Andrew Mason is doing on the greatest five Broncos at the various positions. I would never try to step into Andrew's territory, but in talking with him he indicated that he is not designating the fullback position, based on the structure of the game today.

So I thought I might take a couple of moments, today and again on Sunday, to look at the best fullbacks to have played for the Broncos.