Sacco Sez: Ralston, Red and the birth of the Orange Crush

But from the very start, players had regarded J.R. as a "college guy," and players muttered in private that he was more of a cheerleader on the sidelines than a play-calling head coach.

I have always felt that his departure is one of the most interesting coaching sagas in Broncos history.

It started in Houston on Oct. 10, 1976, when the Broncos dropped a 17-3 contest to the Oilers.

The offensive coordinator was Max Coley, who called all the plays, but Max got sick in Houston the night before the game and had to spend game day in a local hospital.

The Denver sidelines and play calling seemed chaotic that day, as if no one was in charge or knew what to do. This game irritated many players, and by the end of the season, an internal revolt was underway.

Defensive end Lyle Alzado was out for the season with a knee injury and was my partner on a daily radio show, so we naturally talked a lot. Lyle told me there was going to be a press announcement by a number of players — no one truly knows for sure, but it certainly was at least a dozen and Lyle claimed the figure to be at least 30.

At that press session, the players were to express their feelings that Ralston had to go, that they felt they could never win a championship with him.

The press session happened, but not as expected.

Owner Gerry Phipps and assistant general manager Fred Gehrke, Ralston's assistant, went to the hotel and intercepted the players. We do not know what was said, but the announcement turned out to be a solitary statement read by team captain Billy Thompson, expressing complete support for Gehrke in building the team to a championship level — but Ralston's name was not mentioned.