Sacco Sez: NFF honors Archie Manning

"The entire football community has been blessed by his enormous contributions, and we take great pride in having him as our chairman," Hatchell continued.

Manning became NFF chairman in 2007 and continues in that role today.

While Broncos fans are well aware of the many civic contribution made by Peyton, Archie oversaw the launch of the NFF Leadership Hall of Fame, which has helped raise and distribute millions of dollars for scholarships, programs and instruction. Currently, more than $1.3 million each year is distributed, making this one of the leading football charities nationwide.

"Archie has had an extraordinary work ethic, and his focus has always been on others and making those around him better," added NFF Awards Chairman Jack Ford.

Archie Manning will be the 63rd Gold Medal recipient, following such notables as former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the first recipient in 1958.

Since then six other presidents have received the award, along with four generals, three admirals, a Supreme Court justice, John Wayne and Jackie Robinson.

The National Football Foundation began in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl "Red" Blaik and journalist Grantland Rice.

With 774 colleges and universities and 15,585 high schools playing amateur football, the NFF is a non-profit organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.