Sacco Sez: Like 'Night Train' Lane, undrafted players just need a chance

Richard Lane is a name that means nothing to most football fans. He was a Texas native who played football for one year at Scottsbluff Junior College in Nebraska, then quit and joined the Army for four years.

After the service, he got a job working in an aircraft factory on the West Coast, but thought he would give pro football a try. So he just showed up at the Los Angeles Rams' camp in 1952 looking for a job. This is so incredible today as to require one to stretch the imagination just to consider the absurdity of it. But he could run and had athleticism, and the Rams decided to give him a shot.

He was an unscouted, undrafted player who was a junior college dropout, giving Richard Lane perhaps the lowest pedigree of anyone to ever enter an NFL camp.

But it turned out he was a natural, and then some.

Because he did not like to fly and sometimes took an evening train to a game, he became "Night Train" Lane, bearing one of the most famous nicknames attached to one of the greatest players in NFL history. Once he became "Night Train" and showed what he could do, no one ever called him Richard again.

He made the Rams and in his rookie season set the still-current NFL record for interceptions with 14.

That alone was enough to mark a player for keeps, but he developed natural skills that made him one of the pioneers in the game's history.