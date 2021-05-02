Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Karl Mecklenburg, Broncos' most-unsung draftee, makes Hall of Very Good

May 02, 2021 at 10:55 AM
One constant about the NFL Draft is that every year there are unsung players who become standouts for their team.

Once upon a time, the draft had 12 rounds. And for the Broncos in 1983, there weren't many picks lower than their 12th-rounder at No. 310.

For the player Denver selected, Karl Mecklenburg, that experience was a defining moment for the beginning of his career.

"It was so late at night that I did not even get a call from a coach," Mecklenburg recalls. "Jenny Anne Cary, the scouting secretary, called me and let me know the Broncos had drafted me and she had made airline reservations for me to come to Denver."

When he came to Denver for the first time, I can recall vividly that not a single member of the press was interested in talking to Mecklenburg.

That changed quickly, and forever.

This past week, the Pro Football Researchers Association, of which I am a member, elected "Meck" to the Hall of Very Good.

This is not the Hall of Fame, of course, but it comes with great respect on its own accord.

He was a defensive standout at multiple positions and a three-time AFC Champion with the Broncos.

He went from being a former walk-on at Augustana College and the 310th pick in the draft to a standout at seven different positions for Denver.

"Don't give up. Don't quit," Meck says in reflection. "That is the difference between successful people and those who are not."

Perhaps his biggest strength was his ability to rush the passer from inside. From 1985 to 1987 he recorded 29.5 sacks, forced eight fumbles and had three interceptions.

And he became a legend.

In 1984, he had a huge hit on Marcus Allen in Denver that is still revered among Denver fans.

In his 12 seasons, the Broncos made the playoffs seven times, with three Super Bowl appearances, one of the most successful runs in team history.

Named AFC Player of the Year by Football News in 1986, Meck had 79 career sacks, third most in team history. He earned Pro Bowl honors six times and was an AP first-team All-Pro three times.

Inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2001, Mecklenburg is one of six Broncos to record four sacks in a game, which he did twice.

On one of those occasions I was watching with legendary sportswriter Paul Zimmerman, who told me Meck "one of the greatest players of his generation."

Without any question he is the greatest late-round draft choice in Denver Broncos history.

He still awaits his deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but for now I am happy to congratulate him on his 2020 selection to the Hall of Very Good.

Broncos Legends: Karl Mecklenburg's Broncos career in photos

Flip through photos from Karl Mecklenburg's Broncos career.

Denver Broncos' linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney (9) causing him to fumble in the first half of their game in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)
1 / 55

Denver Broncos' linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney (9) causing him to fumble in the first half of their game in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)

Karl Mecklenburg (77), linebacker of the Denver Broncos makes a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 16, 1986, in Denver. (AP Photo)
2 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg (77), linebacker of the Denver Broncos makes a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 16, 1986, in Denver. (AP Photo)

Karl Mecklenburg wears a throwback helmet during a September 1994 game.
3 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg wears a throwback helmet during a September 1994 game.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebackers Karl Mecklenburg and Richard Harvey talk on the sideline during a 1994 game.
4 / 55

Linebackers Karl Mecklenburg and Richard Harvey talk on the sideline during a 1994 game.

Bernard Grant
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg prepares to wrap up a Browns ball carrier during an October 30, 1994 win against Cleveland.
5 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg prepares to wrap up a Browns ball carrier during an October 30, 1994 win against Cleveland.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stops Patriots quarterback Tony Eason during a September 28, 1986 win (27-20) against New England.
6 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stops Patriots quarterback Tony Eason during a September 28, 1986 win (27-20) against New England.

Bernard Grant
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg talks with a coach during a 1994 game.
7 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg talks with a coach during a 1994 game.

Bernard Grant
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up Raider quarterback Jeff Hostetler during a January 9, 1994 playoff loss (24-42) in Los Angeles.
8 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up Raider quarterback Jeff Hostetler during a January 9, 1994 playoff loss (24-42) in Los Angeles.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg knocks the ball away from a Cardinal receiver during a December 15, 1991 win (24-19) against Arizona.
9 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg knocks the ball away from a Cardinal receiver during a December 15, 1991 win (24-19) against Arizona.

Eric Lars Bakke
Coach Dan Reeves prays with his players before the January 14, 1990 AFC Championship win (37-21) against the Cleveland Browns.
10 / 55

Coach Dan Reeves prays with his players before the January 14, 1990 AFC Championship win (37-21) against the Cleveland Browns.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg on the sideline during a game.
11 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg on the sideline during a game.

Rod Hanna
1985 Pro Bowlers: safety Dennis Smith, corner back Louis Wright, linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones.
12 / 55

1985 Pro Bowlers: safety Dennis Smith, corner back Louis Wright, linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones.

A headshot of linebacker Karl Mecklenburg
13 / 55

A headshot of linebacker Karl Mecklenburg

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks Seahawk quarterback Dave Kraig during an October 20, 1985 overtime win over Seattle at Mile High Stadium.
14 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks Seahawk quarterback Dave Kraig during an October 20, 1985 overtime win over Seattle at Mile High Stadium.

Rod Hanna
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and other members of the Broncos defense nail a Bengal ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.
15 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and other members of the Broncos defense nail a Bengal ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg rushes the Raider quarterback during a game against Los Angeles at Mile High Stadium.
16 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg rushes the Raider quarterback during a game against Los Angeles at Mile High Stadium.

Rod Hanna
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg gets by a Charger blocker during a December 22, 1991 win (17-14) over San Diego at Mile High Stadium.
17 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg gets by a Charger blocker during a December 22, 1991 win (17-14) over San Diego at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks the Browns quarterback during a game in Cleveland.
18 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks the Browns quarterback during a game in Cleveland.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 4, 1992 win (20-19) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.
19 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 4, 1992 win (20-19) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Bengals ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.
20 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Bengals ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg tackles a Steelers ball carrier during a January 7, 1990 playoff win (24-23) over Pittsburgh at Mile High Stadium.
21 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg tackles a Steelers ball carrier during a January 7, 1990 playoff win (24-23) over Pittsburgh at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg runs over a Steelers blocker during an October 14, 1990 loss (17-34) in Pittsburgh.
22 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg runs over a Steelers blocker during an October 14, 1990 loss (17-34) in Pittsburgh.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stuffs a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 22, 1995 loss (7-21) in Kansas City.
23 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stuffs a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 22, 1995 loss (7-21) in Kansas City.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders on September 24, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
24 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders on September 24, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 8, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
25 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 8, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 15, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
26 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 15, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 5, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
27 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 5, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Charlie Waters talks with Charles Dimry, Tyrone Braxton, and Karl Mecklenburg. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
28 / 55

Charlie Waters talks with Charles Dimry, Tyrone Braxton, and Karl Mecklenburg. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg sacks Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar during the Broncos' 29-14 victory over Cleveland on November 7, 1993.
29 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg sacks Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar during the Broncos' 29-14 victory over Cleveland on November 7, 1993.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg during an unspecified game against the New England Patriots.
30 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg during an unspecified game against the New England Patriots.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg tackles Ronnie Harmon during the NFL game agains the San Diego Chargers on September 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
31 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg tackles Ronnie Harmon during the NFL game agains the San Diego Chargers on September 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks in 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
32 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks in 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks on October 31, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
33 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks on October 31, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg on the bench in the 1980s. Photo by Rod Hanna
34 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg on the bench in the 1980s. Photo by Rod Hanna

Rod Hanna/© Rod Hanna
Karl Mecklenburg defends on a pass play.
35 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg defends on a pass play.

Ron Holmes and Karl Mecklenburg team up against the Steelers.
36 / 55

Ron Holmes and Karl Mecklenburg team up against the Steelers.

Rulon Jones and Karl Mecklenburg watch from the sidelines.
37 / 55

Rulon Jones and Karl Mecklenburg watch from the sidelines.

Karl Mecklenburg looks to the field during a game.
38 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg looks to the field during a game.

Karl Mecklenburg directs fellow players before the play.
39 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg directs fellow players before the play.

Bernard Grant
Karl Mecklenburg celebrates with a teammate after a play.
40 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg celebrates with a teammate after a play.

Bernard Grant
JAN 1988: Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos after the playoff game against the Houston Oilers, Denver, CO
41 / 55

JAN 1988: Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos after the playoff game against the Houston Oilers, Denver, CO

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) celebrate with unidentified teammates in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)
42 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) celebrate with unidentified teammates in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Denver, Sept. 28, 1986 The Broncos defeated Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)
43 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Denver, Sept. 28, 1986 The Broncos defeated Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) beats Atlanta Falcons center Wayne Radloff (55) and sacks quarterback Steve Dils (8) during an NFL game in Denver, Colo., Oct. 16, 1988. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 30-14. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)
44 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) beats Atlanta Falcons center Wayne Radloff (55) and sacks quarterback Steve Dils (8) during an NFL game in Denver, Colo., Oct. 16, 1988. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 30-14. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)

Damian Strohmeyer
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders Jan. 2, 1994, in Los Angeles. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 33-30. (Eric Lars Bakke via AP)
45 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders Jan. 2, 1994, in Los Angeles. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 33-30. (Eric Lars Bakke via AP)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majikowski (5) during an NFL game in Milwaukee, Wis., Sept. 20, 1987. The Broncos and Packers played to a 17-17 overtime tie. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)
46 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majikowski (5) during an NFL game in Milwaukee, Wis., Sept. 20, 1987. The Broncos and Packers played to a 17-17 overtime tie. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) await the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)
47 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) await the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end and linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks on during the NFL football game against the New York Jets on October 20, 1986 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 22-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
48 / 55

Denver Broncos defensive end and linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks on during the NFL football game against the New York Jets on October 20, 1986 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 22-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP1986
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) plays with taped hands including an ace bandage wrapped around his right hand during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 23, 1988 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won the game 39-21. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
49 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) plays with taped hands including an ace bandage wrapped around his right hand during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 23, 1988 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won the game 39-21. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP1988
AP8909110911
50 / 55
Paul Spinelli
Detroit Lions quarterback Chuck Long (16) sets up to pass while being pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) during an NFL game Denver, Colo., Nov. 1, 1987. The Broncos shutout the Lions 34-0. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)
51 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Chuck Long (16) sets up to pass while being pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) during an NFL game Denver, Colo., Nov. 1, 1987. The Broncos shutout the Lions 34-0. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)

Damian Strohmeyer
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) chases the action during the game against the Los Angeles Raiders on December 2, 1990 in Denver, Colorado. The Raiders won the game 23-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
52 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) chases the action during the game against the Los Angeles Raiders on December 2, 1990 in Denver, Colorado. The Raiders won the game 23-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP1990
San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos at Candlestick Park Wednesday, August 7, 1991. 49ers beat Broncos 24-6 in preseason game. 49er quarterback Steve Young (8) runs by Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
53 / 55

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos at Candlestick Park Wednesday, August 7, 1991. 49ers beat Broncos 24-6 in preseason game. 49er quarterback Steve Young (8) runs by Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Al GOLUB/AP
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) stops Dallas Cowboys running back Robert Lavette (29) during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)
54 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) stops Dallas Cowboys running back Robert Lavette (29) during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Dennis Smith and Karl Mecklenburg were inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during a special halftime ceremony against the Baltimore Ravens at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 30, 2001.
55 / 55

Dennis Smith and Karl Mecklenburg were inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during a special halftime ceremony against the Baltimore Ravens at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 30, 2001.

Jamie Schwaberow
