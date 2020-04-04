Sacco Sez: John Elway's two biggest drafts

Back in 1991, Los Angeles Times sports columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Jim Murray wrote, "A star is not something that flashes through the sky. ... A star is something you can steer ships by. It stays in place and gives off a steady glow; it is fixed, permanent."

I think that quote well defines John Elway and his forever place in Denver Broncos history.

As the general manager of the Broncos, Elway already has guided and built rosters that took the franchise to two Super Bowls, winning one, but this year he presides over a draft like no one in NFL history has seen.

Indeed, in my opinion, it is one of the two most significant drafts in Elway's career.

Everyone agrees that there is a lot of college talent at the positions that can help make the Broncos better, so it is not so much about the players.

But with the COVID-19 rules in place through the month of April, the NFL has done its part by closing all team facilities through this time period.

Thus, the Broncos' offices (and those of all other teams) are closed.

Coupled with state and national regulations about social distancing and the limited numbers of people gathering in one place, will John limit his gathering to a small group in his house? At a hotel ballroom?

Is there one group at such a location and another (or others) of similar size at like locations, connected by computers and telephone lines?

We do not know.

But we do know this will happen, one way or another, and nothing shakes my confidence that Elway will design a way to get this done.