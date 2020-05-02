Sacco Sez: John Elway and the start of the Broncos media frenzy

Already begun was the fact that virtually every media phone call I took for 16 years included, and usually began with, "Can we get John Elway?", "Any chance of Elway?" or a version of that.

I said no a lot over those 16 years.

The Denver media went to war, and John Elway was the battlefield.

It was in Greeley after a week or so when he casually mentioned to me that he really needed a haircut, the one he never got in Denver, but he did not was the press following him.

So I said I would take care of it. I got a Greeley barber to agree to cut John's hair at night, after hours, in the barber's home, and I arranged for a Greeley policeman to drive John there in a squad car, after team meetings.

By then the day was done for the press, but they were collectively shocked to see him the newly shorn Elway walk onto the practice field the following morning.

The networks certainly always requested Elway, even to the point of sometimes saying they were coming in to do a story on the defense, "But we would like to talk to John to get his take on the defense."

To his incredible credit, John was as polite and cooperative as imaginable.

Sports Illustrated was in its heyday as the major national magazine for sports at that time, and they assigned writer and Boulder resident Doug Looney to spend a week with us in Greeley, and John was on the cover of SI for the first game of his career — in preseason vs. the Seahawks in Denver.

Literally, fans oohed and aahed when he trotted onto the field.

Camp ended and we returned to Denver, but Elway Mania continued nonstop, and the media wars in Denver were now well established at all levels.

I have always felt that the number of radio sports talk shows in Denver is a total way beyond what is logical for the size of the city, but the demand or Elway talk was insatiable, in my opinion responsible for the creation not just of shows, but entire stations that did nothing but talk sports (Broncos generally, and Elway specifically).

When Halloween came, the Rocky Mountain News did something that I found especially cheesy, as reporters asked what kind of candy Elway was handing out.

It was all Elway, all the time.

During his career we played two American Bowl games in Tokyo, and the Japanese press was ravenous in their coverage and pursuit. I could not read the content, but I could certainly tell by the pictures that he was front and center.

In many instances the only word of English I could understand from the Japanese was "Elway, Elway, Elway."

He had an autograph session as a Tokyo sporting goods store, and they had to block off the streets two blocks away in every direction.

The local press had begun to come to our facility in high numbers every day — and this has continued to the present — and a Denver reporter once told me, "I really don't care if Elway talks to us today or not. But if I leave, and he talks to the press after I have left and I miss it, I am going to get fired. So I cannot leave."

And they did not leave. They stayed, and their numbers multiplied, especially as Elway's career escalated to the highest point of what had been predicted for him when he was at Stanford.

There are way more stories than those, each flooding into my memory as one just reminds me of another.