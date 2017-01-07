Sacco Sez: It's all about the coaching search

Those first two seasons were less than ideal and everyone got fired after the 1961 campaign.

Showing how different things were then compared to now, Filchock's next coaching job was at St. Joseph's High School in Denver, and his full-time job was driving a beer truck for the Coors Brewing Company.

Jack Faulkner was hired in 1962 and he came to the Broncos from a string of assistant jobs. He changed the uniform colors, bringing in orange and blue, gave the Broncos their first actual playbook and started off 7-2 in 1962.

That was enough to make Faulkner the AFL Coach of the Year, but the team ran out of gas in the second half and the Denver owners again made a change during the 1964 season, releasing Faulkner on October 4 and naming Mac Speedie the interim head coach.

He went 2-7-1 for the balance of the year, and believe it or not, the talent was so bad that that record was actually considered pretty good, so Speedie was named head coach at season's end.

But Speedie's reign only lasted until the start of the 1966 season when he was fired after an 0-2 start, the team again promoting an assistant to the head coaching job in the person of Ray Malavasi.

Malavasi was a tough guy and a good coach — certainly the best that Denver had had to that point — but he finished 4-8 and primary owner Gerry Phipps was determined to bring respectability to the Broncos.