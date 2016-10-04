Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Football is strong across Colorado

Oct 04, 2016 at 06:12 AM

Every team in football is playing for a title, but on the road along the way are individual weeks and separate games.

And these weeks are good in Colorado.

The Broncos are off to our well documented great start collectively, and individually there are shining performances.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian earned AFC Player of the Week honors for his great game at Cincinnati. Linebacker Von Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. It is easy to get so giddy over the Broncos that other teams from area schools can get overlooked, which is nobody's fault.

But Colorado Mesa University is off to a 5-0 start and is ranked 13th in the latest Division II poll.

Colorado School of Mines, with their incredible passing game, has been ranked as well.

Air Force Academy and Colorado State both are having seasons that could merit bowl consideration.

And finally, it looks like the University of Colorado Buffaloes are bouncing back.

Not only did CU get a huge road win at Oregon after playing Michigan very tough on the road as well, but this week the Buffs are ranked in the latest Division I poll after pounding Oregon State. That is not as good as the Buffs have been historically, but is certainly no where near as bad as they have most recently been.

The high schools are playing from Denver to the smallest towns, from powerhouse programs to eight-man football, but it all counts.

There is a lot of great football happening in our state, and before all those champions are crowned at the end of the season, the weekly journey of games is fun to watch. The journey is so much of what the season is all about, smelling the proverbial roses of the game, from popcorn, dirt and sweat. So enjoy the journey of the game, whether in person or by television, at all levels of play.

Related Content

news

Way Back When: The Broncos' and Panthers' connections before Super Bowl 50

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections with the Panthers.

news

Way Back When: The Broncos' biggest moment against the Raiders

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the biggest game in the Broncos-Raiders rivalry.

news

Way Back When: Memories of a legendary and bruising playoff game between the Broncos and Oilers

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on a particularly memorable playoff game between the Broncos and Titans franchises.

news

Way Back When: The bye week

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the history of the bye week in pro football.

news

Way Back When: London calling!

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's international history.

news

Way Back When: The Broncos and the J-E-T-S

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's history with the Jets, including the 1998 AFC Championship Game.

news

Way Back When: A Southern California prelude to an anniversary

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's best trip to Southern California.

news

Way Back When: The many 'stalls' of the Colts

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Colts' history.

news

Way Back When: Al Davis and the Raiders

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connection to the Raiders.

news

Way Back When: How the Broncos and 49ers grew up together

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections to the 49ers.

news

Way Back When: Here come the Texans!

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections to the city of Houston and to its NFL franchise.

news

Way Back When: The deju vu of the excitement for Russell Wilson's Broncos debut

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the last time a Broncos quarterback had this much hype going into their debut.

Advertising