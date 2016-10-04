Sacco Sez: Football is strong across Colorado

Every team in football is playing for a title, but on the road along the way are individual weeks and separate games.

And these weeks are good in Colorado.

The Broncos are off to our well documented great start collectively, and individually there are shining performances.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian earned AFC Player of the Week honors for his great game at Cincinnati. Linebacker Von Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. It is easy to get so giddy over the Broncos that other teams from area schools can get overlooked, which is nobody's fault.

But Colorado Mesa University is off to a 5-0 start and is ranked 13th in the latest Division II poll.

Colorado School of Mines, with their incredible passing game, has been ranked as well.

Air Force Academy and Colorado State both are having seasons that could merit bowl consideration.

And finally, it looks like the University of Colorado Buffaloes are bouncing back.

Not only did CU get a huge road win at Oregon after playing Michigan very tough on the road as well, but this week the Buffs are ranked in the latest Division I poll after pounding Oregon State. That is not as good as the Buffs have been historically, but is certainly no where near as bad as they have most recently been.

The high schools are playing from Denver to the smallest towns, from powerhouse programs to eight-man football, but it all counts.