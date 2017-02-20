Sacco Sez: Davis, a sixth-rounder, has company in Canton

That would be Jack Christiansen, of whom Hall of Fame Vice President Joe Horrigan recently said, "It is a shame that a lot of people forget about that guy. Christiansen certainly is one of the greatest players in NFL history."

Taking a look at the stats, we once again see parallels between Davis and another Hall of Famer, with the great safety and kick returner having played a full three decades before TD.

It was a bit different back in 1951. The NFL was basically a 12-team league then, and veteran San Francisco public relations man George McFadden remembers that, "nobody covered the draft. It was done by telephone conference call, just as it is now, but after it was over we just typed up the names of draftees and sent them over to the papers, hoping they would run a small story."

Forgotten guys, but that is how it all began for Jack Christiansen, in more ways than one.

The Kansas native was orphaned at an early age and grew up in Canon City, Colorado at the Odd Fellows Orphanage. It was there that he honed his athletic talents and earned a chance to play at Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University).

When the Detroit Lions drafted Jack in the sixth round, he was the 69th player taken overall, again due to the number of teams in the league. It was a veterans' league, and nobody passed very much, but nothing kept him from making his mark.