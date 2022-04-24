Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Cornell Green, a scout on the front lines

Apr 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Jim Saccomano
220423_cornell

The Denver Broncos are in the midst of their offseason workout program, a highly sophisticated operation in a highly sophisticated facility.

There is not a thing for Broncos Country to feel negative about, with the football franchise run by General Manager George Paton, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, and of course with the absolutely perfect addition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

There are a lot of players out there working out. But sometimes overlooked is the fact that those players all came from somewhere, and none of them appeared by special delivery of the Easter Bunny.

They were measured, closely watched in terms of growth potential and game presence development, likely for two to four years of college play.

And all of this work was done by scouts.

The scout is the lifeblood of talent acquisition.

When the general manager, often a former scout himself (as Paton is), announces a new player coming to the team, it is after hours, days and weeks of film study and personal observation, often on dusty practice fields while football fans are legitimately focused on something else.

Today, I want to look at one of my favorite scouts and people, Cornell Green.

Cornell is retired now at the age of 82, but when you look at him you just know he played the game. And in Cornell's case, make that "games."

He did not play college football at Utah State University, but he was twice named an All-American basketball player for the Aggies by the Helms Athletic Foundation. While Cornell was selected in the NBA draft, he of course was not picked in the NFL draft. After all, he hadn't played college football.

But this was in the 1960s, and as scouting developed as an art and a science, teams looked at a player and imagined what he might become, not just what he has been.

The Dallas Cowboys led the way in this regard, and the Cowboys looked at Cornell Green and thought "cornerback."

Much later in his career, when he was himself one of the game's great scouts for the Denver Broncos, I asked Cornell how many Pro Bowls he made as a player.

"Five," he said.

How many years did you get shafted out of that honor? I asked.

"All the others," Cornell replied.

Indeed, he was a five-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys and was picked by the Associated Press as a first-team All-Pro two times (1966-67), as well as a second-team All-Pro in 1968 and 1969. He also was a Super Bowl champion for the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI.

Cornell had 34 career interceptions — including seven in the 1963 season alone — seven fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.

And beyond being a stellar player, Cornell was also a great observer of football. Amazingly, he would be a scout for longer than he had been a player.

He began his scouting career when he was still an active player for the Cowboys in 1970, working as an offseason scout, as the Associated Press reported in 1975. After retiring, Cornell became a full-time scout for Dallas for another four years.

In 1987, his former Cowboys teammate and Broncos head coach Dan Reeves contacted him. The two had been close friends during their days in Dallas, as their lockers were next to one another's. Cornell joined the Broncos soon after Reeves reached out, and so he started his path to becoming a legend in the scouting field in Denver.

He spent 35 years scouting in the NFL, including 28 seasons for the Broncos. During that incredible second career, Cornell Green received the AFC Scout of the Year Award from the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2010.

His era with the Broncos spanned Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan and John Elway.

It is not possible to say how many young players were recommended by Cornell, but the Broncos' success during his time with the team included back-to-back Super Bowl wins, so one can fairly imagine that list of names would be long and impressive.

Of course, none of this begins to reference what a great guy Cornell is and how proud to know him I am, as many, many others are.

Cornell is retired in his beloved Texas now and naturally we don't see him very often.

But I can assure you that anyone in the game, and especially in the world of scouting, knows and respects the scouting legacy of Cornell Green.

Each of those players working out for the Broncos now was once scouted by men just like Cornell, the front line of talent acquisition in the NFL.

Related Content

news

Tales from the Draft: Why the Broncos overlooked a bad combine workout and 'tweener' concerns to draft Shannon Sharpe

"I couldn't believe it," Sharpe said in 2008. "I was sitting on my bed all night, just shocked that I wasn't picked yet."

news

'It's hard to stand pat': Paton, Broncos entertaining all options despite late draft start

"We're going to have flexibility," George Paton said. "… We can take the best player. And we can move up, we can move down. So I really think we're in a good spot heading into the draft."

news

Broncos 'hope Bradley [Chubb]'s here a long time,' could still add edge rusher in 2022 NFL Draft

"I think the edge class is really strong," GM George Paton said. "Everyone needs pass rushers, and I think there's a number of pass rushers in this draft, so I would say that would be the strength."

news

'We'll watch Russell Wilson highlights': Broncos' addition of franchise QB outweighs trade cost

"We love having first-round picks, we love having the early second, but we also love having a franchise quarterback that sets the tone every day in the building," Paton said.

news

Mile High Morning: Daniel Jeremiah breaks down potential best-case defensive picks for the Broncos at No. 64

"If you're looking for an edge rusher in that range, [Oklahoma's] Nik Bonitto would be a home run," Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson discusses expectations for style of play in Denver and more in podcast with Greg Olsen

"I think what we can expect is a lot of showtime games," Wilson said.

news

Tales from the Draft: How free agency misfortune turned into a decade of success with the selection of Steve Atwater

Drafting Hall of Fame players often seems like a sure thing in hindsight — but at the time, it was not the case with Steve Atwater.

news

Mile High Morning: New ESPN mock draft from Kiper and McShay frontloads Broncos draft with defensive talent

With the Broncos' first two picks, ESPN's draft analysts project a couple of playmakers on defense.

news

'When I'm locked in … I can tell I'm hard to beat': After stellar rookie season, Pat Surtain II looks to improve consistency in Year 2

As Surtain approaches Year 2 in Denver, he's focused on adding consistency to a level of play that led to one of the best rookie seasons for a cornerback in team history.

news

Mock draft madness: Three attempts at multi-round Broncos mock drafts

You'll find three mock drafts, each with a different intention. The first took a big swing at a top-end player, the second was predicated on amassing more picks and the final stab tried to meet a high number of needs for this year's team.

news

List of Denver Broncos picks for 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising