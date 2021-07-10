Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Broncos' record in Super Bowl Era remarkable after slow start

Jul 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Jim Saccomano
210710_sacco

The National Football League and its member clubs are taking a summer respite before the camps all open in late July, at which time every team will chase varying goals symbolizing success in 2021.

For the Denver Broncos, the goals are pretty simple: Become a winning team again and hopefully reach the brass ring of the NFL playoffs.

It has been five years without the playoffs and four straight losing seasons for Denver, and to many of the faithful in Broncos Country, those years seem like 50.

But those years have not been 50.

If we really want to look back and count that high, we see that the Broncos have had a remarkable pattern of success.

The merger of the National Football League and the American Football League began in the late 1960s, and what is known as the "Super Bowl Era" started with that merger. The first season in which there was one league, with one commissioner and under one set of rules, was 1970, but the first season that culminated in a Super Bowl to determine the pro football's ultimate champion was 1966.

Here is a list of the 10 winningest teams since the Super Bowl Era began, listed by regular-season victories and with Super Bowl wins included.

Table inside Article
Franchise Wins Super Bowl wins
1. Dallas Cowboys 501 5
2. Pittsburgh Steelers 498 6
3. New England Patriots 475 6
4. Minnesota Vikings 470 0
5. Miami Dolphins 467 2
6. Denver Broncos 466 3
7. Green Bay Packers 460 4
8. San Francisco 49ers 455 5
9. Kansas City Chiefs 451 2
10. Las Vegas Raiders 449 3

Of course, there are a lot of things one can do with statistics, but the above list is an absolute from the time of the merger. It spans more than 50 years, and that is a lot of football, more than even most diehard fans can say they have watched.

A few thoughts come to mind there.

For one thing, that is a lot of victories for the Vikings in 50 years without winning the big one, but to be fair, they have gone to the Super Bowl four times. Sometimes things just do not work out, despite a longstanding record of success.

The Cowboys are the only team with at least 500 wins, despite what many would call an extended championship drought recently.

From the standpoint of the Broncos, I find our success most remarkable in that Denver is the only team on that top-10 list that never had a winning season prior to the Super Bowl Era (excluding the Dolphins, whose first season came in 1966), and the Broncos are the only team listed that did not have its first winning season until 1973.

So despite not having a winning season until 1973, the Broncos stand at number six overall. Since that first winning season, Denver has the third-most regular-season wins among NFL franchises.

Also, Denver has gone to the Super Bowl eight times, exceeded only by the Patriots, and the Broncos have won it three times. That win total trails only the Patriots, Steelers, Cowboys, 49ers, Packers and Giants.

I realize the fervor with which Broncos fans watch their team, but if we can tear ourselves away from passionate feelings of negativity for a moment, we have to admit that is a remarkable record of success.

And frankly, national experts have had very strong comments about our current roster and direction heading into 2021, so I think the expectation is that we will push losing seasons deep into the recesses of our collective memories.

Are we satisfied?

No, of course not.

Is the roster set for opening day at the New York Giants?

Certainly not, but that is all part of the present and the future. And both the present and the future are built on the foundations of seasons past.

The above outlines a tremendous amount of success since the days when the Broncos played in Bears Stadium and were the poster boys for "also-ran" status.

This success is what our goals are based on, this is what we are building on and building for.

Let's not forget the remarkable record this team has had in the Super Bowl Era, which continues anew in 2021.

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: Denver focused on earning home win vs. Chargers, finishing season strong

The Broncos finish the 2023 season with two divisional matchups, and they can post their first winning season since 2016 with a pair of victories to end the year.
news

'This one stings': Broncos' furious rally vs. New England not enough in critical 26-23 loss

"We thought that we were going to be able to win that game," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "I thought everybody battled. This meant a lot to us all. It didn't go our way."
news

Broncos announce inactive players for Week 16 game vs. Patriots

The Broncos face the Patriots at 6:15 p.m. MT on NFL Network.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots | Week 16

As Denver looks to grab a critical win, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Broncos elevate OLB Ronnie Perkins, QB Ben DiNucci for Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Perkins, who spent much of the season on the Broncos' active roster, has appeared in five games for Denver this season.
news

Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 16 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.
news

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto ruled out for Week 16 matchup vs. Patriots

Bonitto, who has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Chargers on Dec. 10, was the lone player on Denver's active roster to be ruled out.
news

Mile High Morning: Stats that make the Pro Bowl cases for nine Broncos standouts

Before fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games closes on Monday, here are just a few Denver players deserving of selections.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's defense aiming to win early downs, dictate game's style against Patriots

Plus, Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterback Russell Wilson discuss how wintry weather could impact the Broncos approach, and safety Kareem Jackson shares his excitement to return to the Broncos' locker room.
news

Injury Report: OLB Jonathon Cooper improves to full participant ahead of Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Cooper (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver offensive linemen share favorite Christmas gifts ahead of Christmas Eve matchup

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Lloyd Cushenberry III each selected a sports-based gift as their favorite present from their childhoods.
news

Broncos Notebook: WR Courtland Sutton not changing his approach ahead of matchup with Patriots

Though Bill Belichick's Patriots have a record of taking away their opponent's top threat, Sutton said he will continue to look for big-play opportunities.
Advertising