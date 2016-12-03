Sacco Sez: Briscoe enters College Football Hall of Fame

It is always a pleasure to reunite with a Denver Broncos alumnus, but it will be particularly gratifying for me to do so next Tuesday in New York City.

For on that day, at the annual National Football Foundation banquet, former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his great college career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

On the surface, this honor sounds like just another college quarterback getting his due, but Briscoe has a unique place in history as the first African-American quarterback to start a pro-football game.

I was in the stands as a young season ticket holder when he started and led Denver to a 10-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 6, 1968 and will be proud to be in the audience when he receives his ring on Dec. 6.

Back in 1968, head coach Lou Saban was in the second season of his five-year career in Denver and was bringing the Broncos to respectability for the first time in franchise history. In his first year he had purged the roster of what he deemed veteran dead weight and went with an unheard of 21 rookies on the final roster.