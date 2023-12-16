Denver Broncos | News

S P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Dec 16, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DETROIT — After being listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week, safety P.J. Locke is active for Saturday night's matchup with the Lions.

Locke returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant after missing practice earlier in the week with a neck injury.

A fourth-year player, Locke has started four games this season and appeared in eight contests. He's recorded an interception, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three sacks, 30 tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. In last week's win over the Chargers, Locke posted seven tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a pass defense and a forced fumble.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is the lone player among the Broncos' inactives who is listed due to injury. He was ruled out with a knee injury on Thursday.

Tight end Greg Dulcich was ruled out, but he was not listed among Denver's inactives because he remains on injured reserve.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci was elevated for the game, but he is inactive for the game. Nose tackle Tyler Lancaster, who was also elevated, is active for the game.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactive players, please see below.

