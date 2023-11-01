S Justin Simmons named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a two-takeaway performance in the Broncos' win over the Chiefs, safety Justin Simmons has been recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Simmons recorded an interception, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and two tackles in Denver's 24-9 upset win.

The veteran player's fumble recovery came in the second quarter after Josey Jewell ripped the ball away from Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Broncos would go on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to build a 14-3 lead.

Simmons then intercepted Patrick Mahomes on a fourth-and-27 play in the fourth quarter to effectively end the game.

Denver's veteran safety is the first Bronco to earn Player of the Week honors this year, and it marks the first time in Simmons' career that he has been named Defensive Player of the Week. Simmons was named Special Teams Player of the Week as a rookie.

Simmons is the 31st defender and sixth safety in team history to win the award since it was initiated in 1984.

Former defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is the last Bronco to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week, as he earned the honor following Denver's Week 8 game last season.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the most recent Bronco to be named a Player of the Week, as he earned the recognition in Week 18 last season.