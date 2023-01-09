Russell Wilson nominated for Air Player of the Week following Week 18 game vs. Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a three-touchdown day in a win over the Chargers, quarterback Russell Wilson has been nominated for the NFL's Air Player of the Week award.

Wilson finished his first season as a Bronco with one of his best games, as he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and posted a 118.6 passer rating.

Wilson is one of three finalists, joining Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Texans quarterback Davis Mills. Each finalist threw for three touchdowns in their Week 18 contest.

Since Wilson entered the league in 2012, no quarterback has had more games with a passer rating of at least 100, and he has the third-most games with multiple touchdowns in that same span.

Wilson last won Air Player of the Week in 2020, when he took home the honor in Week 1 and Week 3 for Seattle.